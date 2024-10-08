“In war, truth is the first casualty.” - Aeschylus (525-456 BCE)

Introduction

Last year, we witnessed warfare in Israel, and the narrative of Hamas was widely spread. However, no one took the time to recognize the fact that Israel played a role in allowing this attack to occur.

Many said that this was the “9/11 of Israel,” but if you look at the 9/11 attacks in America, you realize that the U.S. also had opportunities to prevent it but allowed it to happen.

So, our opening quote rings true: in warfare, the first thing that’s attacked is the truth.

As I proposed in my most recent article, Helene is a form of climate warfare. When you look at the areas damaged by Helene, people are saying, “yes, this is a climate event, but it looks very much like a war zone,” as seen in Peggy’s interview with Dane.

Hurricane-hit areas, such as North Carolina, and war zones look almost identical—they’ve been decimated.

What we’re witnessing here is climate warfare. What’s even more interesting is that the first thing being attacked within this climate warfare is the truth.

Never, in all the hurricanes, have we seen the amount of resources dedicated to fighting misinformation like we’re seeing with this hurricane, which makes one wonder why.

Why is there such an effort to fight misinformation unless the so-called misinformation being discussed contains elements of truth?

I’ve already written about Helene and the manipulation that occurred with it, and countless eyewitness accounts state that this was not a typical event. Even ChatGPT mentions a few “odd” things with Hurricane Helene. From ChatGPT, we read the following:

Hurricane Helene had several unusual characteristics compared to other hurricanes: Unusual Path: Helene exhibited a trajectory that was uncommon for Atlantic hurricanes. It initially moved westward like many tropical cyclones but then took a sharp turn to the north and northeast, steering it away from the U.S. East Coast and more towards Europe. This deviation from a typical westward or northwestward path into the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico was notable. Rapid Intensification: Helene underwent periods of rapid intensification, where its wind speeds increased substantially in a short time frame. This is not entirely uncommon in hurricanes, but the extent and timing of Helene’s strengthening were noteworthy, especially considering the relatively cooler waters it encountered. Unusual Latitude of Development: Helene formed and intensified at a higher-than-usual latitude in the eastern Atlantic. Most storms that develop in that region tend to weaken as they move further north, but Helene defied expectations by maintaining its intensity and even growing stronger at higher latitudes. Uncommon Atmospheric Conditions: The environmental factors surrounding Helene were also peculiar. It encountered conditions that were more conducive to tropical cyclone development and strengthening at a latitude and location where hurricanes typically struggle to sustain themselves. The presence of warmer sea surface temperatures and favorable wind patterns helped it maintain its structure longer than expected.

This anomaly should prompt the question: isn’t something unusual happening here?

Author’s Note: As I mentioned in my article on Helene, there are generally two groups of people: 1) Those who believe the mainstream media and dismiss information like this as “baseless conspiracies,” and 2) those who are open to new perspectives that can broaden their understanding of reality. The first group is still quite large, and everyone awakens to the truth in their own time. You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink. You’d think that after the last few years of the COVID debacle, more people would be skeptical of the mainstream, but this lack of doubt is the result of years of menticidal programming.

So, while there is a lot of information, misinformation, and confusion, I want to focus here on the agency FEMA.

The mainstream narrative suggests that FEMA is doing its best to help people, but I want to draw everyone’s attention to the fact that FEMA has rarely if ever, been effective in truly helping individuals.

This is a narrative we need to understand, and the masses need to comprehend. There’s a historical reference here that goes back to Hurricane Sandy. Around that time, Ron Paul called for the dismantling of FEMA due to its wasteful use of resources.

Below is an excerpt from an article I came across that touches on the social movement of Stop FEMA Now (SFN). I will only focus on the introduction as that is the piece that is relevant to our conversation on just how ineffective FEMA has been when it comes to hurricane relief.

The point of this article is to emphasize that if the mainstream media is putting so much effort into addressing so-called conspiracies, then there must be something worth investigating.

As one of my subscribers put it: “If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.”

Without further ado, here is the introduction to Stop FEMA Now, which provides historical context on how FEMA has operated throughout the years.

Stop FEMA Now: Social media, activism and the sacrificed citizen

By Melissa Checker

In 2011, U.S. Presidential hopeful, Ron Paul issued a call to abolish the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. agency responsible for disaster prevention and response.

While Paul’s presidential bid failed, his comments set off a national debate that raged throughout the election season. Conservative politicians and pundits railed against agency’s subsidizing of repeated disaster losses, and demanded that it be dismantled, privatized or localized.

Those on the left side of the political spectrum responded with unchecked horror. Shrill editorials in the New York Times and Washington Post called the abolishment of FEMA an “absurd” idea especially considering the uncertainties wrought by climate change.

Then, a month before the national election (almost as if on cue), Hurricane Sandy slammed into the eastern seaboard. The largest Atlantic hurricane on record, Sandy’s devastation silenced public debates over FEMA, which now seemed too politically incorrect for all but the most hardline libertarians.

However, three and a half years after the storm, it was hard to deny that the FEMA-abolishers might have had a point.

A shocking number of Sandy survivors still struggled to repair their storm-damaged homes, and thousands had filed lawsuits against FEMA and the private insurance companies with which it contracts.

In March, 2015, the TV news program, “60 min” exposed rampant fraud among FEMA contracted insurance companies. Specifically, the program found proof that some of these companies encouraged adjusters to falsify reports in order to drastically reduce or deny insurance payouts.

In some cases, they used unlicensed engineers to assess flood damage. Even worse, top officials at FEMA were aware of the fraud for over a year but did not act on it. Shortly after the 60 min episode aired, FEMA re-opened all 144,000 Hurricane Sandy-related insurance claims.

A year later, a 12-month investigation by National Public Radio and the documentary television series, Frontline, found that many of those re-opened claims were still unresolved even though the investigation also corroborated findings of fraud. In the end, rather than showcasing the need for FEMA, Hurricane Sandy’s aftermath revealed its myriad failures.

As if all of this were not enough, Sandy survivors had to contend with the Biggert-Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act of 2012. The Act ended federal subsidies for flood insurance, instead allowing rates to be set by the private market.

In high risk flood zones, rates were set to rise by thousands of dollars per year unless homeowners paid to elevate their homes. But many homeowners could afford neither option, leaving them in an impossible situation.

For Sandy survivors who were still struggling to rebuild some were still paying both mortgages and rent on temporary homes, Biggert-Waters represented a breaking point, and a rallying cry.

Closing Thoughts

As I wrapped up this article, one thought kept coming to mind: out of devastation often comes controlled opposition. What I mean by this is that whenever a disastrous event occurs, a narrative quickly emerges that seems to “fuel” false hope and mislead the public.

Deciphering and discerning these narratives is crucial, which is why I wrote my article, “Three Ways To Decode The Official Narrative.” It’s essential to filter out the noise because, in the aftermath of catastrophic events, both new and existing controlled oppositions rise to redirect the energy of those affected.

We must remain vigilant as we navigate these turbulent times. There will always be individuals or groups attempting to steer the public in one direction or another. Now is not the time for leaders; it’s the time for community. Only through unity and relying on our neighbors can we endure and overcome these challenges.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Together, we will make it through this as we always have—and come out stronger on the other side.

