Throughout my spiritual journey, one of the best gifts I’ve received is liberation.

What I mean by liberation—and I use liberation versus freedom because there is a difference—is referring to the lack of fear. Fear of an omnipotent one.

See, growing up Pentecostal Christian, there was a fear of “God.” This fear was also known as a “Holy Reverence.”

And while I understood why we needed to fear and revere God, it’s still somewhat contradictory when we are told, “God has not given us a Spirit of Fear, but of Love and a Sound Mind.”

After growing in the faith and developing that spirit of love and a sound mind, I’ve developed the courage to examine the Bible and to discern what exactly is being told to us. And in doing so, I’ve grown so much stronger in the faith.

I’ve been able to identify political dogma – such as how the Roman Church took Christianity as their own and made it into a powerful political movement, to the point where you had to pay to get “saved.”

I’ve been able to see how the sinner’s prayer is a psychological operation, pushing eternal damnation on all who hear it—only to get a “conversion” when faced with the possibility of eternity in hell.

And we’ve also been able to see how true believers attacked the Roman Church and how the Church was accused of being the “AntiChrist”—only for the Church to switch the doctrine and point to a future individual.

By separating the dogma from the faith, I gain a better and richer understanding of the divine and the message that’s hidden from the masses.

If that wasn’t enough, I’ve just recently learned that there are at least two Gods in the Bible.

Exploring The Deeper Layers

In my latest deep dive, “The Two Gods of the Bible,” I explore the significant differences between the God of the Old Testament and the God of the New Testament.

For example, did you know that in the Old Testament, there is NO reference to “God sending a Son to save the world?” This idea—just like the Antichrist and Revelation—is an interpretation.

All mentions of a “Son coming to save the world” are from the New Testament.

Another example: Did you know that there are 400 years between the Old Testament and the New? Between that time, the Israelites transitioned from wanderers under Persian rule to the entire Greek empire, and then fell under Roman rule—which is where we pick up in the New Testament.

No Biblical literature was written during Greek Rule—yet there was a merging of the Israeli faith and Greek Philosophy.

Lastly, did you know—just like every other civilization—the Israelites also had their pantheon of Gods? And that Yaweh, whom we know as the God of the Old Testament, was one of many? With brothers like Baal?

These are the pieces that give the Bible more depth, meaning, and richness. It is only when we begin to remove the “fear of discovery” that we can see the truth for what it is and learn more about what this book is telling us.

If you haven’t already, I invite you to check out my newest piece, “The Two Gods of the Bible.” I’ve received a few comments on it already, and I’ll respond to each one, but I wanted to take this opportunity to invite you all to check it out if you haven’t already.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful Monday.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu.

