The late great Rudolf Steiner was a visionary ahead of his time.

Like the late Nikola Tesla and the renowned psychologist Carl Jung, Rudolf Steiner could perceive the direction Western society was heading in the 1900s and warned humanity about the dangers on the horizon.

These thinkers understood the significant shifts occurring in human consciousness and culture, offering invaluable insights that remain relevant today.

Steiner’s observations on vaccines were one of the most significant and earliest indicators of the damage that vaccines would cause to the human condition.

He stated that vaccines would destroy the human condition, a warning that has been reflected in conditions such as autism and SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), which have been discussed here, here, and here.

In 1923, Steiner made a profound statement about the future of humanity:

“We must be quite clear about this: in the days when there were no electric currents [around 1823]… it was easier to be human…”

This prediction has proven remarkably accurate as we navigate the complexities of the 21st century.

The Modern Collapse of the Human Condition And The Hope We Have

Industrialization—while more efficient and productive—has taken a toll on the human condition.

As Steiner and others observed, industrialization shifted humanity from a group of independent and sufficient individuals to a species fundamentally dependent on corporations and the government, severely altering our societal structure and personal experiences.

In the distant past, humanity created a kind of “heaven on earth,” a harmonious existence that aligned more closely with our spiritual nature.

This reality, however, is far removed from our current experience.

Today, we’re witnessing the deterioration of the human experience on multiple fronts:

Mentally , we’re struggling with anxiety, lack of purpose, and depression.

Economically , our societies are being destabilized, leaving individuals without a future to plan for.

Physically, we’re facing premature deaths due to petrochemical drugs, toxic foods, and environmental pollutants.

If it were harder to be a human in 1923, it would be 10 times harder to be one in 2025.

However, Steiner also offered hope. In the rest of his quote, he says:

“We must be quite clear about this: in the days when there were no electric currents… it was easier to be human… That is why it is necessary today to muster far stronger spiritual forces merely to remain human than it was a hundred years ago.”

He emphasized the need to develop our spiritual powers to become stronger and better humans capable of overcoming these modern challenges.

This spiritual development is crucial in our battle against what Steiner calls “nefarious forces” and “principalities” — hidden, often deceptive influences that work against our spiritual growth and true human nature.

So how do we resist them? How do we become spiritually stronger in a world designed to weaken us?

What follows is a high-level overview of 11 essential principles to help you navigate our complex modern world and become the best human possible.

The goal is to continually reflect on these truths and ground yourself in them—not just intellectually but also in how you think, move, create, and live. By doing so, you’ll strengthen your spirit and step more fully into your divine human potential.

Without further ado, here are the truths.

11 Spiritual Principles for Being the Best Human

1. You’re Embarking on an Unknown Journey

“You don’t know what you’re doing - have grace with yourself.”

Understand that spirituality is more than just religion. It’s about what ties into what you do, how you think, and what you like.

Spirituality encompasses the aspects of us that are real but not physical—our ideas, our worldview, and our philosophy of how we work, how we’re productive, and how we learn.

Recognize that you’re on an unknown spiritual journey that touches every part of your life in ways you may not fully comprehend.

2. You Have Resources to Light Your Path

“Many before you have walked the same journey.”

While spirituality is a personal journey, you’re not alone. Resources such as philosophies and religions are available to help you.

These can provide valuable guidance in managing the spiritual aspects of your being.

However, remember that these are tools to aid your journey, not definitive answers to all spiritual questions.

3. You Must Explore Multiple Paths

“There is no one way; all have been corrupted.”

Understand that there is no single path to spiritual truth. All ways, including religion, philosophy, and science, have been subject to corruption over time.

For instance, Christianity has seen wars manipulating the faith, and science has been influenced by propaganda and politics.

Stay open-minded and critical, recognizing that truth can be found in various places but always filtered through human understanding and interpretation.

4. You Have A Guiding Light Within

“You’re a child of God and have a compass.”

Acknowledge that you are a divine being with inner guidance. This concept is present across religions and philosophies.

From a Christian perspective, it is the Holy Spirit. In psychological terms, it could be described as intuition.

Ultimately, it’s about recognizing that you are divine and have an inner guide that helps you navigate life’s challenges and decisions.

5. You Need To Embrace Your Creative Power

“You are here to create like God.”

Understand that as a divine being, your purpose is to create. This act isn’t limited to artistic creation but extends to all aspects of life.

The very act of thinking is a form of creation. Look at humanity’s history—we’ve created remarkable things, profoundly shaping our world.

You aim to tap into this innate creative power and use it purposefully in your life.

6. You Must Overcome Creative Obstacles

“Unfortunately, you don’t know how to create or [are] distracted.”

While creation is our divine nature, we often struggle with it. Many of us have an inner yearning, a desire to do something meaningful, but we don’t know what to do.

We get caught up in imitations of creation - jobs, schooling, and other activities we think we’re supposed to do. These can distract us from our true purpose.

The key is to become aware of these distractions and actively seek your authentic creative path.

7. You Will Face Hidden Challenges

“There are nefarious forces against you.”

Be aware that you face hidden challenges in this spiritual journey. Forces work against your spiritual growth, often in subtle, deceptive ways.

These manifest have been called by many names: principalities, systems, or even people that hinder our spiritual progress.

The key is to recognize that these challenges exist, hidden in plain sight, affecting our world in ways we might not immediately perceive.

8. You Can Harness Your Divine Power

“You can defeat them once you are aware of them.”

Understanding that forces are working against you is the first step. Once you’re aware of these challenges, you have the power to overcome them.

This strength to overcome is part of your divine nature, the ability to recognize, confront, and defeat obstacles to your spiritual growth.

It’s akin to the classic struggle of good versus evil, played out personally and spiritually.

9. You Must Recognize Your Role in Humanity’s Journey

“You are here along with your fellow humans.”

Understand that your spiritual journey is not isolated; it’s part of humanity’s collective experience.

Your growth and struggles contribute to what some call the collective memory. You’re here alongside other divine sparks, all working to find our way.

As you become aware and break free from spiritual limitations, you also contribute to the liberation of others.

10. You Need To Understand the Continuity of Existence

“Life is not over when you die.”

Recognize that your existence continues beyond physical death. This understanding can profoundly change how you approach life.

Many philosophies and religions suggest that our true life begins after death.

By understanding this, you can live with more confidence and purpose, knowing that your current experiences are part of a more significant, ongoing journey.

11. You Must Strive for Your Highest Self Daily

“Your goal is to be [the] best human possible.”

Your ultimate aim is to become the best version of yourself. This means understanding your spiritual identity and how it fits into the physical world.

By recognizing the reality of our world, your place in it, and the forces that influence us, you can work towards embodying your highest spiritual self.

This personal growth contributes to the broader goal of bringing a bit of heaven to earth, transforming our world one person at a time.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. I look forward to your thoughts and reflections in the comments below.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu