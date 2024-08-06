go out there and make a difference in your real world.” — Franklin O’Kanu

With the Olympics in full swing, sports dominate the conversation. But I haven’t watched sports since 2015, and for good reason.

When I started to wake up to the realities of our world—the oligarchical system, the Federal Reserve’s control over our monetary system—I realized something profound about the emotions sports stir in us.

The Power That Sports Has Over Its Viewers

Before we dive into the reasons, it’s important to consider the deeper, metaphysical aspects of sports. From a spiritual perspective, there’s a lot of primal, sexual energy in sports.

We often see a ball (male energy) going into a net or hole (female energy). The founders of basketball and football have occultic backgrounds (Naismith: Freemason, Camp: Skull & Bones), and there’s significance in the odd numbers of players (11 in NFL and soccer, 5 in basketball). This spiritual undercurrent adds another layer to the influence of sports on our psyche and society.

This spiritual aspect, combined with the massive cultural influence of sports, creates a powerful tool for shaping society. While many of us enjoy sports for their entertainment value, it’s crucial to understand the more profound implications of our engagement with them. As we peel back the layers, we begin to see how sports can be used as a mechanism of control by the ruling class.

Before we explore the seven reasons, it’s crucial to understand three key points about our reality:

We live in a comfort cage designed by the oligarchal party. There are rulers and the ruled. If you’re not a ruler, you’re being ruled. We’ve been granted the illusion of freedom upheld by systems like Presidential Elections.

Once you grasp these concepts, you’ll see how sports keep us entrapped. Thank you to

and his article

, which sparked this conversation. Now, let’s dive into seven compelling reasons why you should stop watching nationally televised sports right now:

1. You Sacrifice Civic Duties for Superficial Pleasures

“When was the last time we cared about our civic duties and political responsibilities as individuals?”

By indulging in the free brain entertainment that sports provide, we become lazy. We trade our civic responsibilities for bread and circuses. Before we can even consider watching sports, we need to get involved in our communities and take charge of what’s being taught in our schools.

2. You Reinforce the Ruler-Ruled Dynamic

“We need to come to terms with the fact that we are being ruled, and there are those who rule.”

Unless you understand this dynamic, you’ll never realize that playing by their rules means you’ll never have true power. By continuing to engage with mainstream sports, we’re reinforcing this power structure (e.g., our tax dollars fund their income-producing stadiums).

3. You Subject Yourself to Body and Mind Poisoning

“The two primary modes of rule are poisoning the body and mind control, and they’re as old as time.”

When we gather to watch sports, we’re often consuming unhealthy food and being exposed to propaganda via ads. This combination poisons both our bodies and minds, making us easier to control.

4. You Accept Fabricated Emotions as Real

“Sports are used to pump fabricated emotions into the enslaved class.”

This statement is the most important reason. These sports events provide a substitute for real victories and high emotions that are lacking in our personal lives. When we experience the emotion of a sports victory, our brains react as if we’re personally experiencing the win. This illusion leaves us emotionally satisfied but ultimately unfulfilled in our real lives.

5. You Buy Into the Illusion of Choice

“Humans fear a lack of autonomy worse than they fear death.”

Sports give us a false sense of autonomy. We think we’re making choices by picking teams, participating in drafts, and gambling. This illusion of choice makes us believe we have freedom, preventing us from making real changes in our lives and society.

6. You Ignore Your True Situation

“If individuals are starved for change and unable to accomplish goals in their lives... they become stressed.”

Stress is a natural response telling us something is wrong with our world. However, sports and entertainment fill this void, preventing us from recognizing and addressing the real issues in our lives and society.

If you’re stressed, instead of seeing what’s stressing you, turn on the game.

7. You Support the Ruling Class Through Celebrities

“Celebrities are the biggest (literally) individuals that can contribute to meaningful change in civilization... unfortunately, the rulers know this.”

The ruling class recruits the strongest individuals through sports, turning potential change-makers into defenders of the system. By cheering for sports celebrities, you’re inadvertently supporting the very oligarchy that perpetuates inequality. These athletes, who could challenge the rulers, instead become their most influential supporters.

Closing Thoughts

In conclusion, I’m not against sports in general. Sports can teach character, teamwork, and so much more. However, this is another example of how something pure and innocent has been transformed into a tool for control by the ruling class.

What we need to do is get out there and make real victories. Be the champion of your own life. Make real wins. When we do this, we take the energy of sports and bring it back into our lives. We can defeat the real enemies, score the winning touchdowns that matter, and truly save the day.

Thank you for your time and for reading this article.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu

