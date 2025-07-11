I don’t think I ever saw myself diving deep into spirituality as I find myself doing now.

Back in the day, business was my number one calling. To me, business was the purest form of human interaction, where two individuals mutually benefited from the transaction. Business was what appealed to me growing up, specifically problem-solving.

If you’d like to learn more about my business side, please visit my Professional Growth section and explore articles like “Climbing The Corporate Ladder.”

The more I learned about problem-solving, the more I came to understand nature and how things ebb and flow, with each piece playing a part in the whole. Problems are naturally solved in nature.

The more I learned about nature, the more I discovered that I was also learning about spirituality. And what I ultimately began to see was that the more I learned about spirituality, the more I learned about nature, and the more I learned about the physical nature of our reality.

This knowledge and experience began to show itself in everything that we as humans do.

Unorthodoxy is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

What Nature Taught Me About Simplicity

When we go about our days, have we ever stopped to ponder:

Why do we do what we do?

Why do we say what we say?

Why did we go this way vs that way?

But then, have we stopped to ask ourselves, is this the best way to do things?

See, from a natural perspective, we see that nature operates in the most optimal way possible—right to the source. There are no wasted steps; no external considerations.

Nature, in its many steps, is very complex, but it’s incredibly simple—not complicated. Hence, the distinction between complex and complicated that I discuss here.

When we’re aligned with nature, we do precisely what we need to do, what we’re supposed to do, no wasted or additional steps, and we get right to the point. When we’re aligned with nature, we also find ourselves walking a spiritual path.

But, when unaligned, that’s when complications start to occur:

We took five steps when all we needed was 2.

We went 12 routes when all we needed was 7.

Complications arise when we layer on artificial expectations, distractions, or unnecessary conditions—many of which aren’t rooted in truth or necessity.

Not only do we apply this mentality in our personal lives, but it also seeps into professional and business transactions.

When Spirit and Action Become One

In order to align with nature and make the most of every action, we need a spiritual perspective to live life.

A spiritual perspective ensures our thoughts, words, and actions align with a higher calling.

By infusing spirituality into our lives, not only do we grow on a deeper level, but we also become more in-tune with nature and reality—and ultimately—this is reflected in how we interact with other humans. Our interactions with other humans are aligned with a higher force, and this leads to the purest forms of human interactions, aka business.

To reach this level, we need to understand spirituality and all its related aspects—from religion to philosophy and beyond. Spirituality can be complex, but again, it’s overly simple.

If you’re looking for a great place to start, I recommend my guide, 11 Insights for Being the Best Human Being. This 50-page guide explores how we arrived at this point, what we know, what we don’t know, and ultimately, how we are to live our lives.

Once you’ve completed the guide, you’ll leave with a greater sense of awareness of how spirituality is all around us, and the more we tune into it—like a frequency—the more it affects our physical nature.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

To close, as always, thank you for your time and attention. If you have any questions or feedback, let me know in the comments below.

Have a great and wonderful Friday. P.S. – Use this weekend to reconnect with purpose and the deeper rhythm of your life. Read here on how to live with purpose.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu.

Refer a friend

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

More Content

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee