During the past five years alone, I’ve witnessed multiple people within a close radius — as in neighbors — come down with cancer.

Not too long after their cancer diagnosis, a series of treatments begin, and unfortunately, some — multiple — have passed away.

Unfortunately, I just had another neighbor come down with cancer as well, and that really is the impetus for this article and series.

How did we get here?

It all starts with how we’ve forgotten – or better yet – been deceived into thinking that our bodies are born defectively and that we need “modern marvels” known as drugs – specifically petroleum-based drugs – to fix our natural bodies.

In this article, I want to cover three points:

The natural healthy state we were born into The propaganda that made us think petroleum drugs were good Why we must develop the confidence to return to the origins.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

The Body’s Natural State.

The following image has struck me since I saw it a couple of months ago. It shows how our bodies, this beautifully engineered piece of creation, have built-in mechanisms to keep us safe — to keep us healthy.

Everyone knows that when one has a fever, the body is killing pathogens. Additionally, when you’re fatigued, your body is signaling that it needs to rest. Even tumors? They may be the body’s attempt to isolate toxicity and protect surrounding tissue.

Throughout history, these were known as the body’s way of maintaining homeostasis — the natural rhythm of restoration and balance.

It wasn’t until the son of a snake oil salesman – literally, his dad was a snake oil salesman – used all his power and wealth to convince humanity that these healing processes were diseases and should be stopped.

The fever was no longer a sign of your body fighting back — it was a “problem” to suppress. The fatigue? Stimulate through synthetic vitamins and caffeine.

The truth of the matter is that the body knows what it’s doing.

We’ve just been conditioned to fear it or suppress symptoms through synthetic means.

The Propaganda of the Flexner Report — and the Marketing that Followed

Published in 1910 by Abraham Flexner, commissioned by the Carnegie Foundation, and heavily backed by Rockefeller money, the Flexner Report was framed as a report to improve medical education in the U.S. and Canada.

However, what it really did was consolidate medicine into an industrial, pharmaceutical, and lab-based system, changing the natural perspective of health to an industrialized one.

This was one of the significant ripple effects of the Industrial Revolution — which is why my book places such a strong focus on that era and how it changed the course of America and the world.

In part one, we mentioned how the report shut down herbal and nutritional medicine, but that was just the tipping point. The report itself led to an overwhelming overhaul of how we viewed health and healing.

The report was an extensive marketing effort, aetheric-level reprogramming, to change the perspective on health.

It branded homeopathy, naturopathy, herbalism, chiropractic, and nutritional medicine as unscientific “medical sects.” Food was no longer seen as medicine. Herbs became “folk remedies.” Only chemically synthesized drugs were called “treatment.”

Flexner visited, at the time, all 155 North American medical schools and published a sweeping critique of medical education. His recommendations led to a massive shake-up:

By 1920, the number of medical schools had dropped to 85, and by 1935, to 66, thanks to closures and mergers.

Over 80% of existing medical schools were shut down as a result of this report.

What arose in its place is what we know today.

Flexner insisted on four-year university-based programs that focused on laboratory science and pathology, prioritizing pharmacology. He pushed for full-time faculty and hospital integration, as well as strict regulation of state boards.

By this time, medicine had become deeply commercialized, as hospitals emphasized profitable procedures and pharmaceutical companies began sophisticated marketing to both doctors and patients.

By the 1950s, 90% of pharma marketing was directed to physicians. A wave of patent medicines and ads emerged in the early 20th century, using bold claims, testimonials, and flashy branding to foster disease-specific pill culture.

The result: the transformation of people into chronic consumers of modern drug-based healthcare rather than individuals in need of healing.

Notably, Rockefeller invested over $100 million in allopathic medical schools that adopted this model. The following screenshot is from the actual Flexner Report and shows the amount of funding allocated.

This story is how we’ve come to trust drugs—which are technically poisons—and synthetic chemicals as health, not due to science, but due to the massive brainwashing that has occurred over decades.

Returning to the Health of Old

Throughout my work, I’ve talked about how we need to return to the ways of old. We’re a society that has become ahistorical—a people without a connection to their past. There are multiple aspects resulting from being connected to the past, and I touched on them here when I wrote about Three Human Behaviors We’ve Lost Since Industrialization.

Many of the ails that affect us today are new conditions, such as diabetes and cancer—and these conditions have resulted from Industrialization and electromagnetic frequencies reigning throughout our atmosphere. Read my chapter titled The Invisible Rainbow.

This lack of history makes our species appear young and infantile while the powers that be govern the species in ways they see fit.

Health has become the ruling force over the population — but we are now at a crossroads where we can reclaim sovereignty over our own bodies and wellbeing. One of the pieces that gives me hope is that our bodies were created in exquisite beauty and wonder, and we must learn to trust in its healing processes.

For almost a decade, I personally have stopped taking pharmaceutical products. I make it a goal to get sunlight, stay active daily, and eliminate processed foods. As natural as can be is what I strive for, and year after year, when I go for my lab work, everything comes out great.

It will take time and may require a lot of research, but returning to the ways of old, specifically in nutrition, can help restore the body to its prime and optimal functioning position. There is no money for healthy people, so they want us sick so they can “treat us to health.”

If we truly want to Make America Healthy Again, it will depend on every one of us individually – not through anything that comes from Washington, and especially not any transhumanist policy.

Closing Thoughts

It’s taken me years to come to this realization, but the truth of the matter is that our modern medicine truly has only one benefit—and that’s in life-or-death situations. A vast and overwhelming array of conditions can often be treated with nutrition, rest, and other simple measures.

I’ve always stated that if I ever were diagnosed with cancer, I’d do as many have done and quit, travel the world, and partake in a lot of herbal medicine—if you get my drift here.

But I understand why people chose “drugs.” It’s been a programming ritual since indoctrination from day one. So I understand it.

However, for those who have been called to take a step, who have chosen to question, this is for those. It’s time for us to reclaim our health and livelihood for ourselves rather than letting others dictate them for us.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

