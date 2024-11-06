VP Kamala Harris

Introduction

Earlier today, it was announced that Donald Trump has secured enough votes to become President of the United States. This election wasn’t just a victory; it was a nationwide blowout, with nearly every state turning red.

Watching the mainstream news coverage on ABC, NBC, and CBS late into the wee hours of the morning, it was striking to see analysts still suggesting that Harris might have a path to victory, even as the numbers painted a clear picture.

Election Map Results

For those paying attention, this outcome wasn’t surprising. The signs pointed to a landslide from the beginning, yet many seemed shocked by the results.

This begs the question: where have they been for the past four years?

The disconnect reveals the tone-deaf approach of the Democratic Party and liberal commentators who missed the pulse of the people.

The Price of Ignoring Everyday Struggles

One of the most telling signs of voter dissatisfaction has been the soaring cost of essentials.

Over the last four years, the price of eggs alone has increased by over 100%! Yet Harris’s campaign focused on abstract appeals to “save democracy” rather than addressing the everyday economic struggles facing Americans.

While the “Bad-Man Trump” messaging may have resonated within certain circles, it failed to reach a majority of voters dealing with real, pressing issues.

In my view, Trump was always positioned to win this race unless an unforeseen factor came into play. The overwhelming support for his campaign speaks to the desire for change, a drastic change from the last four years we experienced.

This election served as a stark reminder: people are tired of the status quo and want change to prioritize their immediate needs over lofty ideals. Racism, reproductive rights, and all those virtue-signaling and fake moral words sound good, but people are struggling, and if you are not even attempting to address those concerns, anyone in that seat is bound to lose.

For those who still refuse to see the reality, again, where have you been?

The Danger of Media Misdirection

This phenomenon brings us to the impact of living in echo chambers and being tone-deaf to the world around us. Interestingly, both “tone” and “echo” relate to sound, highlighting how easily we can get lost in the noise.

In previous articles, I’ve discussed the concept of echo chambers and how we tend to live in bubbles that reinforce our personal narratives. For the last few days, I’ve been closely following the election results. Once again, I was reminded of a stark reality: many Americans operate with an education level below the fifth grade.

If you’re truly educated — self-educated at that, watching mainstream media, you can see these individuals blatantly lying to your face.

For example, while watching MSNBC, they presented a poll focusing on Pennsylvania—a pivotal state. In this poll, Harris was leading Trump. But the network made it clear: this was an outlier poll. Every other poll showed Trump ahead in Pennsylvania.

So why focus on an outlier poll if it’s not representative? The majority watching this coverage is being led to think, “Maybe Harris still has a chance,” ignoring the broader context.

In reality, there were nine polls showing Trump winning and only one poll favoring Harris — with the media subtly mentioning this fact. If viewers don’t have the awareness or education to process the information presented, they simply accept it.

And so, many are genuinely shocked by Harris’s loss.

Closing Arguments

Again, for those who are surprised, the question is: how? Are they not paying attention to the world around them? This disconnect reinforces how deeply people are trapped in their echo chambers.

People stay locked in their echo chambers, seeing only a narrow view of the world that reinforces their beliefs. An influential few majority see Trump as the ultimate “bad guy,” but this election shows that the vast people aren’t buying into these narratives as much anymore.

The real takeaway? People are tired of the stories being fed to them. People were craving something real, a change, so they turned away from Kamala and the incumbent party. This election offered them a breath of fresh air.

For those shocked by the results, now is the time to ask yourself: what is your echo chamber telling you? Do you need to broaden your perspective? If you couldn’t see this coming, you might be dangerously misled.

Being unorthodox and truly observing what’s happening in the world gives you an edge. If I were a betting person, I could have profited yesterday by trusting what was unfolding.

To close, this serves as a reminder: when you pay close attention to the world, you have a higher ‘probability’ of predicting what’s coming, as

says.

This forecasting is the mindset we need—one that recognizes the mainstream narratives, the hidden forces, and the unorthodox viewpoints. With that awareness, we can sift through the information and apply what’s relevant to our lives.

I mentioned in an earlier podcast months ago that a “red wave” was coming, and that’s precisely what happened — with that phrase being repeated on mainstream platforms.

I also predicted Trump’s win as Kamala struggled to connect with the public and address the actual issues facing Americans brought on by her administration.

The good news of this election is that despite the echo chambers of mainstream media pushing a different story, people made their voices heard. Americans are increasingly turning away from traditional news sources and toward platforms like Substack that uplift independent voices.

Now, it’s interesting to wonder what might unfold next.

Will Trump or RFK fulfill promises like canceling chemtrails?

Will there be changes to vaccine policies or more attention on privacy concerns involving major tech players?

This “victory” isn’t the end of the road—it’s a breather, a brief reprieve. Every so often, people are given a chance to breathe, to reset, and this election may be just that—a hope experiment in the grand scheme of things.

I challenge everyone to use this brief moment to pause and keep moving forward because this journey isn’t over yet. A friend pointed out that prices could still be high four years from now—there’s no guarantee of immediate change.

Let’s also remember that Trump introduced Operation Warp Speed, so this is simply the right wing of the same bird.

So, with all that being said, take this moment to reclaim the strength these last four years may have taken from you.

In closing, if this election result caught you by surprise, it might be time to adjust your echo chamber—this red wave was clearly on the horizon, as I mentioned a couple months ago.

Thank you for your time and attention. Wishing you all a wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

