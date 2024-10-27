Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris

Introduction

Currently, in the 2024 presidential election, it appears that Donald Trump has gained significant momentum.

Despite Kamala Harris securing nearly a billion dollars in funding for her campaign, even her own team seems aware of the challenges she’s facing. Her financial advantage hasn’t translated into a clear lead, largely due to her underwhelming performances.

Most notably, Harris’s recent town hall received widespread criticism, with many viewers perceiving her as unprepared and lacking readiness for the role.

In contrast, Trump’s recent appearance on the Joe Rogan show, alongside support from figures like Elon Musk and RFK Jr, has significantly boosted his visibility and support, amplifying his message on a massive platform.

What’s particularly interesting is the shift in media tone. CNN, traditionally a strong supporter of Democratic candidates, has been critical of Harris’s recent performances.

This shift raises questions about why the media seems to be turning against her.

Could it be that Trump symbolizes a broader societal shift, with people yearning for change?

Is the public desire for something different driving this momentum?

This situation brings to mind the 2016 election between Trump and Hillary Clinton. Back then, Clinton performed better than Harris has in this cycle, but Trump still managed to leverage his underdog status.

Harris initially had the advantage of being perceived as the underdog and a strong communicator, but recent events have eroded both of those advantages. Now, Trump appears to be the one gaining ground, while Harris struggles with public perception, coming across as unprepared.

With nine days remaining until the election, the question is: what will unfold in this critical period?

These are my thoughts on the potential developments leading up to election day.

Potential Scenarios and Their Implications

Option 1: A Harris Victory

In this scenario, Harris wins the election, but the only way I see this happening is if the outcome is meant to “spit in the face of the public.”

A Harris victory could be interpreted as a deliberate move, suggesting that the hidden power is in control and that public opinion has little influence on the outcome.

Despite the momentum swinging towards Trump, as noted even by the Wall Street Journal, which reported Trump leading on critical issues like the economy, a Harris win could set the stage for significant unrest.

If Harris were to win, it might provoke reactions similar to the aftermath of the 2020 election, potentially leading to accusations of a repeat of the January 6th incident. Such a result could create a narrative that justifies civil unrest or even civil conflict.

To be transparent, I don’t believe we would see widespread civil warfare. People generally respect one another, and despite disagreements, the economic pressures and daily stresses make large-scale conflict less likely.

Most of the civil unrest we’ve seen (e.g., BLM, Jan 6th) has been orchestrated, so I doubt a Harris win would lead to a genuine uprising.

Option 2: A Trump Victory

This option seems more likely, given the current momentum. Even though much of the media—including platforms like Substack—continues to lean towards Harris, the shift is observable.

The broader feeling is that Republicans have the upper hand, and this is largely because people crave change. After the pandemic and years of restrictions, there’s a desire for something different. People want a break from the past, a chance to breathe again.

This sentiment is reflected in the polls, which indicate a Trump lead and the media’s increasingly critical stance toward Harris.

Even the media seems to be preparing a narrative for a Harris loss, framing it as a result of her lack of readiness.

Given these dynamics, it seems more likely that we will see a Trump victory in nine days.

Note: While working on this article, I noticed that the Substack U.S. election section featured predominantly Democratic voices despite Substack’s roots in a Republican-leaning audience.

It’s an interesting shift, and I’ve written more about this change in two archived articles on the platform’s evolution and how Democrats are destroying society.

Day 11: Post-Election and the Path Forward

So, what will happen two days after the election, when the dust has settled and the outcome is known? Here are my thoughts:

A Return to Normalcy

Americans who have been at odds throughout this contentious election cycle may start to come together again. It’s similar to the aftermath of the pandemic: once restrictions were lifted, people moved on as if it never happened.

The same could happen here: the tension of the past four years will dissipate, and the cognitive dissonance that has gripped many for this political season will ease.

This rationale is precisely why I lean toward a Trump victory. If Harris wins, it would likely extend the tension of the past four years under Biden’s administration. More people would continue seeking ways to escape that tension.

For those aiming to keep control, there must be a release, a way to ease the pressure. A Trump victory could serve as that release, offering a temporary sense of relief.

The Study of Tension Release

The last four years and this election remind me of a study involving a rat in water. When the rat was near drowning but given a brief moment to breathe, it could endure the water much longer afterward.

From GPT4, we read the following:

The study you’re referring to is known as Dr. Curt Richter’s “Hope Experiment” conducted in the 1950s. In this experiment, Richter placed rats in containers of water to observe how long they could swim before giving up. Initially, the rats would struggle and drown within a short time, usually around 15 minutes. However, when he rescued the rats just as they were about to give up, dried them off, and gave them a brief rest, they were able to swim for much longer—sometimes up to 60 hours—when put back into the water. The key finding was that the rats that had been rescued once seemed to retain a sense of hope or expectation that they might be saved again. This hope allowed them to endure far beyond their initial limits. The experiment has been used as a metaphor for the impact of hope and how even a small glimmer of it can dramatically increase endurance in difficult situations.

The idea is that releasing tension allows the subject to endure hardship more effectively. In this analogy, Trump is the release: giving people a brief respite before they are plunged back into the challenges of life.

It’s a momentary breath of relief that might make the public more tolerant of future difficulties — especially as we get closer towards 2030.

Closing Thoughts and Moving Forward

For those of us who see the world through a different lens, Day 11 holds little significance. We’ll be glad the spectacle is over, but it won’t change our daily focus.

We’ll continue creating systems we know can change our world, understanding that no leader will save us. Our friends who were deeply immersed in the election can now rejoin us, free from the matrix of political drama.

For us, the end of the election is just another day. We understand that no matter who wins, the larger power structures remain the same. We accept this reality and have taken on the challenge of liberating ourselves.

For those new to my publication, I have a deep skepticism of voting. Electoral systems are exercises in belief rather than genuine choice. If you’re new here, you might want to read my article, Enjoying Our Enslavement, where I discuss this perspective.

I’ve written extensively on why voting is a mechanism of control and how these elections are more about selections than genuine choices:

For example, Biden’s authoritarian approach was crucial during the pandemic, just as Trump now represents a release of tension.

When you step back and take a broader view, you see that both parties are different wings of the same bird, steering society toward control. The tension and its release are part of this broader strategy.

That’s why I don’t put any weight on the election’s outcome, but I watch it to understand the dynamics at play.

This election season has been one of the wildest we’ve seen, but it’s finally winding down. For those of us with an unorthodox view, it’s just one more distraction behind us as we move forward.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Let’s continue striving for greatness, and have a great rest of your day!

