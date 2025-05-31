Welcome to Unorthodoxy—where we explore the spiritual, historical, and scientific truths buried beneath modern propaganda.

🌪 Hurricane Warfare & Mass Control

🔹 Hurricane Helene Was Climate Warfare. Now What?

Published: October 6, 2024

A comprehensive breakdown of how Hurricane Helene was not a random weather event—but a deliberate act of climate warfare. This piece also connects the dots to Operation Popeye, democide, menticide, and FEMA’s suppression of community aid during disaster.

Key theme: Understanding rulers vs. the ruled in times of engineered crisis.

🧠 Psychological Manipulation

🔹 How Naivete and Extended Adolescence Are Blinding Americans to the Truth

Published: October 9, 2024

This article dissects the two societal mindsets that allow lies to persist:

Extreme Naivete – people who believe whatever they’re told.

Extended Adolescence – those who know the truth but still trust authority.

We explore how these psychological programs, birthed through the Prussian education system, fuel mass denial of geoengineering, vaccine risks, and manipulated history.

Key terms: Menticide, Autodidactism, Narrative Programming

✝️ Uncovering Religious Inversion

🔹 Meet the Priest Who Invented “The End Times”

Published: January 19, 2025

An investigative deep dive into how modern evangelical ideas like the Antichrist, the Rapture, and the Tribulation were not original Christian beliefs—but Jesuit counter-programming from the 1500s.

Learn about: Francisco Ribera, futurist vs. historicist interpretations, and how fear was used to spread a distorted faith.

Also includes analysis of:

The Sinner’s Prayer

Dispensationalism

The real roots of “Left Behind” theology

Key theme: Fear-based religion was engineered.

🛢️ The Oil Lie

🔹 The Greatest Con Ever: The Theft of Oil

Published: February 25, 2025

What if oil isn't a fossil fuel at all? This article explores how Rockefeller, Kissinger, and the global elite created the illusion of scarcity—turning one of Earth’s most abundant resources into a fear-based commodity.

Featuring:

Col. Fletcher Prouty's insider account of government energy propaganda

The 1892 Geneva Congress that redefined oil as “organic”

The Abiotic Oil Theory, suppressed by Western scientists

How oil was weaponized through fake scarcity and price manipulation

Key takeaway: Oil is not scarce. It’s endlessly generated—and they knew it.

🕯️ Philosophical Reflection

🔹 A Century of Lies Is Unraveling

Published: February 17, 2025

A reflective article connecting how industrialization, electricity, and media have severed us from natural living and truth. From prairie life to polio to modern propaganda, this piece urges readers to recognize that the system was never meant to free you—it was designed to trap you.

Also features previews of upcoming articles on:

Electricity’s hidden role in spiritual distortion

The real story behind polio

The suppression of independent thought

Key quote: “I don’t think they ever thought they’d get caught.”

