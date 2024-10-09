“The spread of misinformation by the mainstream only happens because the truth is gaining traction.” — Franklin O’Kanu

Introduction

What if the very things the mainstream dismisses as conspiracy theories are the truths that those in power don’t want you to see? How would you know this was the case?

Building off of my articles earlier on weather manipulation, I’m beginning to see a trend in people’s reactions to specific ideas, especially on social media.

For example, some tweets I’ve come across say, “Oh my gosh, if you think we can control the weather, I’m unfriending you,” or, “If you think this hurricane is manufactured, you need a cognitive IQ test.”

This reaction is a clear example of the widespread media misinformation happening right now.

Many people genuinely believe that controlling the weather is impossible, and this is just one case study in a much larger issue within our society.

What we’re observing is a significant portion of the population that outright rejects the idea that weather can be manipulated for nefarious purposes. The individuals within this population can be divided into two distinct groups.

To distinguish between both groups, we will ask a simple question: “Does the technology exist to control the weather?”

Let’s dive into this idea and explore why these groups persist.

Group A: Extreme Naivete

The first group of individuals responds with a simple “No, the technology does not exist.” This reaction is a classic example of extreme naivete.

These individuals are completely unaware of the world and its technologies and choose to stay within the comfortable confines of their echo chambers—sports, entertainment, finance, and popular culture.

They are blind to the possibilities of weather manipulation, such as cloud seeding and the use of specific frequencies that have the potential to control weather patterns. This ignorance stems from their limited exposure to the broader technological landscape.

When these individuals perform quick Google searches on the topics, they first find articles like “Control the path and power of hurricanes like Milton? Forget it, scientists say,” and that’s good enough for them.

The mainstream media has confirmed that weather cannot be manipulated, and they go about their merry way, staying in the form of naivete.

“Nothing to see here folks, go about your way.”

While this first group remains blissfully unaware, another group knows the truth but still refuses to believe its implications.

Group B: Extended Adolescence

The second group of people are aware that the technology exists to control the weather. They will readily admit, “Yes, I know that technology to control the weather exists.”

However, if asked whether they believe the government would use this technology for nefarious purposes, they typically respond, “No, the government would never do that.”

This belief reveals a different phenomenon known as extended adolescence.

While they aren’t entirely naive because they acknowledge the technology exists, they are unable or unwilling to believe that authority figures would misuse it.

This mindset is a byproduct of the Prussian education system implemented in America in the early 1900s, designed to instill trust in authority and discourage critical thinking. Authors like Seth Godin have talked about this extensively regarding our education system.

People with this mentality believe that since no official studies or reports validate such technologies’ misuse, then misuse does not occur.

They cannot see beyond the narrative presented by their trusted leaders, showing a lack of maturity in their perspective—hence the term extended adolescence: the childlike perspective to blindly trust authorities.

Adults listening to “Authority” like children in the classroom without question

Share

Menticide and the Power of Misinformation

These two phenomena—naivete and extended adolescence—are prevalent in society today. We saw this during the COVID-19 pandemic when people said, “Trust The Science,” while bodies were falling due to heart-related issues directly resulting from the vaccines.

There’s a plethora of studies out there connecting the pandemic vaccines to heart-related abnormalities and, more recently, an increase in turbo cancers, but in the population that is naive or under extended adolescence, the government would never do this.

The government would never lie.

This is precisely why I wrote my article titled “Their Job Is To Lie.” There’s a larger agenda at play, one that some people remain naive to while others, stuck in extended adolescence, refuse to accept.

This situation in our society leads us to the concept of menticide, a psychological phenomenon where a population is manipulated to the point that they can no longer see the truth.

As I explained in my article on the topic, menticide, and democide often go hand in hand. Only a tiny fraction of people—less than 0.001%—are even aware of these concepts, which allows the manipulation to continue unchecked.

Recognizing the Reality

For those who start questioning the official narrative, using our intuition and following it to sense that something isn’t right is the first step toward overcoming the naivety and extended adolescence that society has ingrained within us.

This shift in thinking allows individuals to see beyond the false narratives imposed on them. Learning for oneself is essential. Autodidactism—the practice of self-education—is critical in understanding how the world truly works.

Psychology, for example, offers insights into the principles that guide our society. Understanding these principles, rather than just individual facts, is crucial to seeing the bigger picture.

There are three critical principles that one must grasp to understand societal control:

See the World in Principles: You don’t need to know everything; you just need to grasp the fundamental principles that guide actions and behaviors. Understanding these principles allows you to make sense of the world. Recognize the Two Classes: Throughout history, societies have always been divided into rulers and the ruled. This dynamic is as true today as it has ever been, influencing every aspect of governance and power. Understand Control Mechanisms: Governments and corporations have always used tools like propaganda, elections, and control narratives to manipulate the masses. People often believe they have a say in democracy, yet they’re only playing into a larger game designed to maintain control.

From a historical perspective, Bertrand Russell and Aldous Huxley were two prominent figures who promoted these themes in their works, emphasizing how control is maintained through either fear-based tactics or distractions that pacify the masses.

Russell is famously known for his statement on how the education system must be so effective that if we wanted, our students would tell us that “snow is black.”

Huxley’s “Brave New World” outlines how societies can be controlled through engineered pleasures and superficial gratifications, a method that still resonates in modern-day governance.

The Prussian education system has played a significant role in conditioning people to accept mainstream narratives without question, instilling a deep-seated trust in authority figures.

Understanding how this intricate web of control has been built for millennia gives us a better understanding of why people cannot grasp perspectives outside of what has been provided to them by mainstream sources of information.

Author’s Note: For my new subscribers, I’ve written extensively about these topics in the past years, and these articles are now archived. To access these topics, and other premium content, become a paying subscriber.

Why They Do It

The reason behind this manipulation is simple: if a population can be led into a state of self-induced naivete or extended adolescence, they become easier to control. This is population control 101. Remember, it’s the rulers versus the ruled.

This is why control mechanisms are implemented—to keep the public in a childlike state of dependence on authority. By keeping the public in a state of naivete or extended adolescence, authorities can maintain their control unchallenged.

I’ve written extensively on narratives and the power of narratives. In my article on “Fake False Flags,” I use the following quote from English cultural critic, prison physician, and psychiatrist Theodore Dalrymple:

“When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse, when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is, in some small way, to become evil oneself. One’s standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control.”

What started as an article on whether hurricane manipulation can occur has taken us down a path of why individuals do not think it can happen: either due to naivety or the childlike extended adolescence.

In previous articles, we’ve demonstrated how the weather can be manipulated and called out the strange coincidences regarding these recent hurricanes. This phenomenon is a fact of modern life and if one chooses to accept or deny this is on them.

To close, in my recent article on hurricane misinformation, I discussed how, in 2011, Ron Paul was on the verge of dismantling FEMA, and then, from the author’s words, “as if on cue,” Hurricane Sandy conveniently struck before the election.

This kind of manipulation happens repeatedly, yet people still choose to believe that it’s just a coincidence.

Conclusion: Embrace a New Perspective

If you’ve made it this far, thank you for having the courage to seek a new perspective on life. This article aims to open your eyes to the possibilities beyond the official narrative. I even wrote an article “3 Methods To Decode The Official Narrative” that is available for my paying subscribers.

For those new to these ideas, my book is a great place to start—it provides a deeper dive into these concepts. Due to the hurricane, there will be a delay in shipping my book, but I’m aiming to send these out before this week ends.

Check Out My Book!

My older articles also offer valuable insights into topics like climate change, manipulation, and so much more. I’ve hyperlinked many of them in my articles, but I’ve also created a guide to bring anyone up to speed if you’re new to Unorthodoxy.

Read The Unorthodoxy Guide

Again, please note that to access archived articles, you must become a paid subscriber.

This journey begins with self-education. By exposing yourself to new information and questioning the mainstream narratives, you’re taking the first step toward true awareness of what is happening in our world.

And if you’re tired of accepting the narratives fed to you by mainstream sources, it’s time to take action.

Share this article with those who need to wake up to the reality of societal control.

Engage in conversations that discuss other perspectives and possibilities, and

Most importantly, seek the truth for yourself.

Let’s move from naivete to awareness and from extended adolescence to taking action as adults to create the world we want to live in, not only ourselves but our future generations.

Thank you for the time and attention in reading this article, and I wish you nothing but success in this journey of life. Let’s be great.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu

“The spread of misinformation by the mainstream only happens because the truth is gaining traction.” — Franklin O’Kanu

Share

Notes and References