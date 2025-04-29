Unorthodoxy

CM Maccioli
16h

If something is a hoax, it's simply fake. Doesn't matter how it started. To me, it's who started it and why. That's obviously open source info. 1.3 million deaths is also fake. 40-60,000 deaths in Gaza, 3,000 on 9/11, 5,000 military in 2003 Iraq, all fake numbers. The care home deaths alone account for 1/2 of that 1.3 figure and that was BEFORE the death jab came out.

In school I paid attention. Hiroshima/Nagasaki, Dresden, Hamburg, Bolshevik terror, all bullshit numbers. It was simple arithmetic for me. My estimates have taken the official numbers times 10. These casualties are all downplayed to not come close to the greatest hoax of all. The world heavyweight champion of victimhood status given to our greatest ally who is committing genocide daily in Gaza and the Middle East collectively.

If more people paid attention and saw the reality, not the fairy tale that 350,000 Jews died during WW11, then that victimhood status would crumble, just a blip on the radar, as the smallest holocaust ever reported. Right now, Gaza is very close to that figure.

Teresa Barnes-Matych's avatar
Teresa Barnes-Matych
17h

A Worldwide Democide occurred and those who knew and tried to warn others were deemed crazy conspiracy theorists!😢😡

