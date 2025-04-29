Five years later, the truth is unavoidable:

It wasn’t a virus that devastated millions—it was coordinated democide hidden behind medical theater, media compliance, and weaponized narratives.

While the world argued about masks and mandates, a quiet culling took place under our noses. And even now, many “truth leaders” are part of the deception.

The democide that occurred five years ago—and the controlled opposition leaders in the midst of it—is something we need to understand.

TL;DR

1.3 million excess deaths from 2020–2022 were caused not by a virus, but by government protocols—lockdowns, isolation, ventilators, and narrative manipulation.

COVID response policies (not disease) were the real weapons of mass destruction. This concept is known as democide.

Controlled opposition leaders helped steer dissent into dead-end narratives, ensuring real truths stayed hidden.

This article teaches how to spot democide in real time—and why developing discernment, critical thinking, and self-leadership is now survival.

Unorthodoxy is reader-supported. To support my work, become a paid subscriber.

Introduction

Yesterday, when I wrote my article about the debate I encountered on Threads, I received many good comments about the analysis and the intellectual prowess on display.

It was a very good conversation, and this is why I love what I do here at Unorthodoxy—it gives me a chance to learn from all of you. There were some amazing comments, and I encourage everyone to read those comments.

However, one conversation that struck me was between

and

, which I’ll elaborate on here.

First, Tereza—I hope you had a wonderful birthday yesterday. I see you’re under the Sun sign of Taurus. My birthday wasn’t too long ago, and I share the Moon sign of Taurus—maybe that’s why we both have a lot of intuitive insights. Again, I hope the birthday was wonderful.

Second, Virginia left a wonderful comment and analysis I want to expand upon. Here’s the link to her guide and document for anyone who wants to go deeper.

The Question of Excess Deaths

Virginia makes an important argument: regardless of whether you believe in the virus or no-virus conversation, the fact remains—we had an excess of 1.3 million deaths in the United States.

How do you account for that?

This is a critical point because it’s a fact. This country had more deaths during the three-year period from roughly 2020 through 2022.

Now, some say that these weren’t new deaths—that flu deaths were reclassified—and this is where things get muddy. So, I want to add my thoughts to the conversation and hopefully bring some clarity.

As always, I encourage everyone to chime in the comments below. Let’s get a good dialogue going and stay open-minded. That’s how we begin to unravel the mysteries of society and reality itself.

So, without further ado: Did 1.3 million people die excessively?

In short, yes, we did have an excess number of deaths between 2020 and 2022. Virginia’s work lays this out perfectly—she has the data and information to back it up—and I agree with her 100%.

I’ve also discussed this in many of my older articles, and I encourage you all to become paid subscribers so you can access that body of work.

Understanding Democide

First, we must understand the term democide and the reality of it.

Democide is a term that 99% of Americans do not know. I dive deep into it in an older article—one of my top pieces where I talk about both democide and menticide. [Read the article here]

Democide occurs when a government—which only makes up about 1% of the population—destroys or culls its own people. When the population gets too big or uncontrollable, the ruling class initiates mechanisms to control, suppress, or eliminate portions of it.

It doesn’t always look like outright murder. Democide can be achieved through:

Financial stress

Starvation

Psychological operations

Government policies

Menticide—the brainwashing component—is almost always used alongside democide to condition the population to ignore what’s happening.

This is a one-two punch that governments and ruling parties have used throughout history. And just because we aren’t taught about it doesn’t mean it isn’t real.

It’s very real.

How COVID Protocols Contributed to Excess Deaths

In my older article on how COVID protocols killed millions (without even talking about the “vaccine” yet), I break down how these deaths occurred. [Read that article here]

Once you understand democide, you can clearly see how it played out.

1- Nursing Home Lockdowns

We all remember nursing homes locking down senior citizens. No engagement with loved ones. How many seniors died in these facilities simply due to loneliness, neglect, and loss of human contact?

I would venture to say that nursing home deaths spiked during these three years compared to pre- and post-pandemic periods.

It looked like the “virus” killed them—but in reality, it was the policies that killed them.

2- Inexperienced Medical Practitioners

During the COVID panic, many medical practitioners were still in school or newly minted. They were thrown into hospitals with no real-world experience, operating under the narrative of a global emergency.

When you control the narrative, you control reality.

New protocols were introduced that had never been used before, such as mass ventilator usage.

We recently saw that the only two deaths attributed to measles were both individuals who were put on ventilators. Not deaths by measles—deaths by ventilator protocols.

Studies showed that 80% of individuals placed on ventilators died.

Again—driving excess death.

3- Mental Health Collapse and Misclassification

Lockdowns shattered mental health nationwide.

Did suicides spike? Almost certainly.

Were some of these suicides misclassified as COVID deaths? Very likely.

There are documented cases where even deaths from physical assault were categorized as COVID deaths.

Once protocols start artificially inflating death numbers—and deaths from despair are folded into the same category— you create a massive excess mortality footprint.

The Experimental Technology Factor

Here’s the key point:

Once real deaths due to lockdown protocols built up a statistically sound foundation—meaning undeniable excess deaths were visible—then they unleashed the experimental mRNA technology.

Once rolled out, this technology (with known risks like myocarditis) added a second wave of death.

I believe the mRNA factor significantly increased deaths in 2021–2023.

This layered attack—protocols plus mRNA tech—fully explains the excess mortality in the United States.

Controlled Opposition in Alternative Media

Virginia also raised a crucial point about controlled opposition in alt-media spaces. I’ve written about this, too.

Figures like Alex Jones—and even RFK Jr.—are examples of conspiracy narratives designed to corral dissenters back into controlled narratives. [Read The Complex Roles and Benefits of Gatekeepers].

If you believe “the virus leaked from a lab” instead of questioning its existence, you’re still inside the false framework.

One of the things I’ve mentioned is that when we follow their narrative—and we know they’re lying—we’re forcing ourselves to believe their lie, simply to comply with their terms.

If that isn’t psychological warfare at its finest, I don’t know what is.

My guide—3 Key Methods To Decode False Narratives—helps to understand the different narratives thrown our way.

And I’ll be honest—I sense controlled opposition even in the “no virus” movement.

I’ve never vibed with Dr. Kaufman—he just didn’t sit right with me. Neither was I a fan of the Baileys as well. That’s just me.

Meanwhile, I love the work of Dr. Tom Cowan and Jamie Andrews. They all say the same thing—no viruses exist—but the energy is different.

Sometimes, it’s subtle, but discernment picks it up.

Controlled opposition is everywhere—even in Flat Earth discussions. I even talk about Mark Sargent’s role in this in my book.

It’s all about planting “dogma sandwiches”—little bits of truth wrapped in big lies—to confuse and control the seeker.

Closing Thoughts

What can we do about all this?

We must know how to think critically. We must develop the gift of discernment. We must cultivate gnosis—inner knowing.

Nobody can lead you. You must become your own leader.

This must be a community effort—iron sharpens iron. We challenge each other, refine each other, and sharpen each other’s thinking.

This is why I love the Unorthodoxy community.

I started this journey to expand my thinking—and by writing articles and engaging with your feedback, I learn more every day.

If you’re not yet part of this community, I encourage you to become a paid subscriber—$5 a month or $50 a year.

Thank you for your time, your attention, and your courage to explore these uncomfortable truths.

Until next time —

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Give a gift subscription

Related Articles

Call To Action

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee

Notes and References