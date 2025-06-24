Thermonuclear explosion at Bikini Atoll, March 1954 — supposedly

One of the greatest lies told to the world from WW2 — aside from the Holocaust — was the threat of nuclear weapons.

In my article, A Century of Lies is Unraveling, I exclaim my bewilderness in the blatant lies and fallacies that the ruling class put out to the public — not thinking they would ever be caught.

It’s as if they never thought of their lies being cracked or of a phenomenon like the Internet, where people could connect and discuss the truth.

It’s as if they banked solely on the phrase, “if you repeat a lie over and over, it will soon become the truth.”

After a century of lying to the world, one of those first blatant lies is making a reoccurrence. That lie is that of nuclear weapons.

With this war that the media is telling us about between the US, Iran, and Israel, we’re told that the US just bombed three of Iran’s nuclear sites. Whenever anything nuclear is in the air, it brings worldwide terror to the masses.

But before we go any further, let’s ask ourselves: Do nukes even exist?

Here are five reasons why they don’t.

#1 - The Predictive Programming Behind Them

In my article, Lies Not Discussed Within The Truth Community, I discuss nuclear weapons and how they were introduced into the public psyche — or zeitgeist, as I like to call it.

It starts with the author, H.G. Wells. Not only is Wells to blame for the Americans believing in aliens and monsters from outer space, he’s also the person who introduced the idea of “world-destroying weapons.” H.G. Wells predicted “atomic bombs” in 1914 — 30 years before Hiroshima.

Just like with the predictive programming of space travel before the “launch” of the space shuttle, and,

Just like with the predictive programming of “Brave New World” and “1984” before collectivist societies took over, and,

Just like with the predictive programming of virus movies like V for Vendetta take place before the pandemic…

…if you’ve seen it in a movie or a book, it’s probably a false narrative.

Hollywood glorified nuclear war throughout the Cold War with movies like Dr. Strangelove, The Day After, Threads, and WarGames. These movies shaped collective belief far more than firsthand experience, thus introducing the public to the idea of such a weapon.

#2 - The Suspicious “Test Footage”

As I’ve mentioned in articles like DeepFake and, more specifically, The Big Three False Flags, we should be highly skeptical of what is being shown whenever there’s an “official” video. Whatever is being shown is what they’ve deemed appropriate for the public to see.

Just as we’ve only seen the same clips over and over—year after year—of the moon walk, we’ve only seen the same clips over and over of nuclear weapons.

The early test videos from nuclear weapons come from the earliest tests known as Operation Trinity and Crossroads.

Trinity took place in Alamogordo, New Mexico, in 1945 and was the supposedly first-ever detonation of a nuclear device — a plutonium implosion bomb, the same design later used on Nagasaki.

Crossroads took place in Bikini Atoll, Pacific Ocean, in 1946. It was a series of nuclear tests on naval warships to observe damage and radiation effects. This is where the more famous mushroom cloud-in-the-ocean footage comes from.

However, most footage of Trinity and Crossroads is black-and-white, slow-motion, edited with dramatic music or narration, and often uses miniature models or composite imagery. Mind you, we have military color footage from other parts of WWII, including D-Day and aircraft carriers.

Operation Crossroads, in particular, includes clips that appear Hollywood-like — especially the test bomb, “Baker” underwater mushroom cloud, which some analysts say resembles pyrotechnic effects in water tanks, not true 21-kiloton blasts.

Operation Baker 1946

So, despite hundreds of military cameras supposedly filming these events, we have no high-definition, uncut video. In addition, some test footage even appears to use model cities, not real infrastructure.

The images that we have are not real — rather illusionary. It’s time we wake up to the truth.

#3 - The Truth About Firebombing

As I mentioned in Lies Not Discussed Within The Truth Community, during the attack on Japan, there were cities that were firebombed. Firebombing is a method of aerial bombing that uses incendiary bombs — designed not just to explode but to ignite massive fires over vast areas.

Planes drop bombs filled with flammable chemicals such as napalm, thermite, magnesium, or jellied gasoline. These bombs create intense fires that burn cities to the ground — especially effective in areas with wooden or paper-based structures, like pre-WWII Japan.

It’s not just about explosions — it’s about lighting entire neighborhoods on fire, which is exactly what happened.

Firebombed Cities

Cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe were firebombed with napalm and incendiaries — and the devastation looked nearly identical to Hiroshima/Nagasaki.

Yet Hiroshima/Nagasaki are labeled as “nuclear” despite lacking uniquely distinguishable destruction from firebombed cities.

#4 - No Craters or Residue — only images

One of the strangest parts of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki narrative is this:

There were no craters.

If a “city-leveling bomb” had truly gone off, we’d expect to see a massive blast hole at the epicenter. But there wasn’t. In fact, roads, bridges, and even buildings like the Hiroshima Bank survived near ground zero.

Where is the seismic signature? Where is the ground deformation? Where are the collapsed concrete foundations from a supposed 15-kiloton blast?

This also ties directly into the myth of the mushroom cloud, which has now become a sacred symbol. It appears on posters, in textbooks, in films, and as icons of power. However, as stated, this could be nothing more than water effects.

Again, there’s no way they suspected we’d ever find these out. But indeed, we did.

#5 - No Sign Of Radiation Effects

Between 1945 and today, over 2,000 nuclear weapons have supposedly been detonated. Yet we’ve had no permanent atmospheric disruptions, nuclear winters, or measurable earthwide damage that aligns with the force these devices are said to carry.

If we focus on the cities that have had nuclear weapons, we still see no effects of radiation. Both towns, Hiroshima/Nagasaki, are thriving with normal populations.

Guess where else people are thriving? Chernobyl

On April 26, 1986, reactor #4 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Pripyat, Ukraine (then the USSR) exploded during a late-night safety test gone wrong. The explosion released radioactive isotopes (like iodine-131 and cesium-137) into the atmosphere.

Immediate casualties were low (~31 deaths), but long-term radiation exposure is estimated to have caused thousands of cancer-related deaths. A 30 km “Exclusion Zone” was created and remains in place today. It’s often used as the poster child for the dangers of nuclear energy.

But today, it’s as if nothing ever happened.

Roughly 100–200 residents (called “self-settlers”) live in the Exclusion Zone full-time. Many are elderly and returned to their homes after the evacuation. Some have lived there for decades, growing their own food, drinking the water, and reporting no unusual illnesses.

A 2015 study from Columbia University found that their life expectancy matched or exceeded that of those who were relocated.

In fact, you can visit there today if you want—with no protection. Tour groups go there every week from Kyiv. There are no hazmat suits, no respirators, and just a basic Geiger counter for show.

Also, Chernobyl is now a wildlife sanctuary. Wolves, boars, bears, bison, deer, and birds roam freely. Studies found no mass mutations, infertility, or extinction events. In fact, biodiversity increased because human interference vanished.

I could go on and on this topic, but I think you get the gist. The point of the matter is that as many times as the mainstream media states this, or as many times as your favorite freedom “contrarian”/“truth speaker” says this, nuclear weapons do not exist.

Closing Thoughts

Why the lie? Why the global lie of lies and fallacies to the world about weapons, beasts, and things that don’t exist?

Simple — to give humanity the wrong perspective of reality.

As I penned in Lies Not Discussed, the prize here is to own the perspective of reality. They want to give us a mechanicalistic view of reality because it makes it easier for us to be controlled.

However, when we realize this is such a spiritual reality, we realize how much power we have to change our world and then the world.

From nukes to dinosaurs, to evolution, to the spinning globe, to viruses, and vaccine pandemics like polio, they use fallacies to build this world. By diving deep and recognizing the truths for ourselves, we can eliminate such illusions from our world.

As always, thanks for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

