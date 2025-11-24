The other day, I wrote about how often we think. To be more specific, I was talking about how often we think critically.

How often do we examine our thoughts? How often do we sharpen the thoughts that come into our minds? If you haven’t read that piece, I encourage you to check it out because what I’m about to share builds directly on that foundation.

As soon as I posted that article on thinking, I started reflecting on another question: How often do we create?

These insights come from the book The Thinker’s Way, and one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned from it is this:

“We have this idea that creation is just for specific individuals. It’s just for artists. It’s just for musicians. It’s just for leaders. They’re the only ones who create.”

But the argument is no—creation is a part of every day of life, and we all can do it.

So in this piece, we’re going to explore three things:

What is creation? Why don’t we create? And how do we get back to creating?

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Part One: What Is Creation?

You can get all kinds of technical about what creation is. But ultimately, for our conversation here, the art of creation is this:

“Adding your unique spark to things.”

You may not need to reinvent the wheel, but you are using the wheel in a different way. This perspective of looking at the wheel differently has led to other inventions in our reality.

The wheel became the gear. The gear became the pulley system. The pulley system became the conveyor belt. Someone looked at a spinning wheel and created the pottery wheel. Another person saw rotation and invented the waterwheel to mill grain.

You didn’t reinvent the wheel—you just found other uses for it.

This is the art of creating: interacting with everyday life through your divine spark.

As we can see, there are different levels on the spectrum of creation:

You can have your morning routine in a specific way that you’ve created. You’ve created how you work about your day. That’s on the individual impact level of personal creation.

Then you have another level—creating masterpieces of art, films, proposals, systems—creations that impact many, maybe even millions.

But the key here is that creating is a function of life.

It’s an essential aspect of life because, at the end of the day, we should be creating something, we should be putting our soul’s essence into physicality on this manifest reality here on earth.

“We should be putting our soul’s essence into physicality on this manifest reality.”

This is creating as God the Father has. This is why creation is a vital aspect of life.

But we don’t create. And that brings us to part two.

Part Two: Why We Don’t Create

In our modern world, we don’t create for one reason: aside from not knowing how to, we have traded convenience for creation.

As a millennial, I remember the days before smartphones. I could memorize so many different phone numbers, and I had to be creative about how to build this repository of numbers in my head.

And listen, even before GPS, there were maps. You had to read a map. Mapquest anyone? You had to know where you were going, and you could choose different routes to reach your destination. Today, we have GPS for that.

These are quick examples of how convenience has diminished some aspects of creation in our lives. You don’t create a letter anymore—you just text somebody.

And so we have to understand this evolution in human history.

Technology is an aspect of human history. From an esoteric perspective, Rudolf Steiner talked about technology and the Ahrimanic energy.

I’ve talked about this in my podcast The Beauty of Good and Evil, and in my work on The Foundations of Reality. Technology, like fire, can be extremely beneficial, but it can also destroy. I’m using technology right now to spread this message that’s impacting your life, but it could also be used to waste time on social media.

The Ahrimanic energy—if you’re not familiar with it, check out my manifesto and my other work on the foundations of reality—is an energy that is very logic-driven.

In a society where Ahrimanic energy has run rampant, we’ve lost much of the passions of life, the stimulations of it. This can be seen as the “Prometheus fire” that’s needed to restore the human essence.

As Rudolf Steiner said, technology will corrupt us if we’re not careful. We need to be mindful as this merger with technology happens, because this is a transhumanistic event that we seem to be heading towards.

Now we have AI. With AI, we won’t even be able to create our own thoughts—as I talked about in my piece yesterday on thinking. We’ll just let the AI do the thinking for us.

Part Three: How to Get Back to Creating

Fortunately, the solution is extremely simple.

Just start creating.

And to start creating, you first have to be aware. You have to be aware of who you are and what exactly you want to create. What in your life would you like to be different?

How do you do that? It starts with awareness. If you’ve read my book, I layout the formula: awareness, then intention.

How can you put your flavor into anything that you do in your life? How do you drive to work differently? Do you want to follow the GPS, or do you want to find something else? How do you cook this food? You know the recipe, but what if you add something that brings your soul—who you really are—into things?

And if you want to find out who you are, what your purpose is, check out my guide, Three Steps to Find Your Purpose.

Whatever it is, you want to start being aware of it. It pulls your essence into this. And you start to think about it.

And again, if you haven’t read my article before, thinking is when you walk with God. The art of creating starts with thinking. Thinking has also been called the language of the soul.

This is how we pull everything together. When we start to think, then we start to create. The next thing you know, you see where this goes.

Conclusion

Creation is what we’re supposed to be doing. It keeps us alive. It’s vital. It’s our soul empowering our body.

But somehow along the way—we can’t say we forgot it. We’ve been distracted from it. We’ve given our birthright away. We’ve been deceived into giving our birthright away.

But by being aware, by being intentional, we can bring creativity into our life every single day. We can start thinking about things, being mindful of our thoughts, and creating from those thoughts.

Because ultimately, what we’re here to do is create a life worth living—which is the motto of Unorthodoxy.

Takeaways

Creation is not elite - It’s not reserved for artists and leaders. Creation is the act of adding your unique spark to everyday life, from your morning routine to how you navigate your commute.

The wheel metaphor - You don’t need to invent something from nothing. The wheel became the gear, the pulley, the pottery wheel. Creation is seeing what exists and finding new uses through your unique perspective.

The convenience trap - We’ve traded creation for convenience. GPS replaced map reading. Texting replaced letter writing. AI threatens to replace thinking itself.

The creation formula - Awareness → Intention → Action. You must first know who you are, then deliberately choose to infuse your essence into your daily actions.

Thinking precedes creating - As established in the previous article, thinking is walking with God. Creation is the natural extension—it’s the soul’s language made manifest on this physical plane.

Your birthright has been stolen - Not forgotten, but deliberately removed through distraction and deception. Reclaiming it requires conscious, daily practice.

Next Steps

Start small tomorrow morning - Choose one mundane task (making coffee, driving to work, responding to an email) and ask: “How can I add my unique spark to this?” Don’t overthink it. Just do it differently than you did yesterday. Track your creation time - Just as we measured thinking time in the last article, now measure creation time. For every 10 minutes of consumption (scrolling, watching, passive intake), aim for 30 minutes of creation (writing, building, cooking, problem-solving with your own mind). Examine your convenience dependencies - Make a list: Where have you outsourced your creativity to technology? Pick one to reclaim this week. Memorize a phone number. Navigate without GPS once. Write a handwritten letter. Join the conversation - Share in the comments: What’s one area of your life where you’ve stopped creating? What’s one small act of creation you’re committing to this week?

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

