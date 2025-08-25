Everyone should have an idea of what their life should look like.

It doesn’t matter where you are in life, whether you’re a Gen-Zer just getting out into the workforce, a Millennial or Gen-Xer currently in the workforce, or a Boomer looking to retire, having an idea of what you want life to look like invigorates and energizes you to get there.

The problem often is that yes, we do have this vision, but getting there is the challenge. Figuring out how to get from point A (where I am now) to point B (where I want to be) is not something that we’re taught, but we have to learn on our own.

And then, on top of this, the fact that we’re living in a world that looks to distract us, entice us, and ensure we stay biohacked or on our phones doesn’t help.

So, how do we navigate the complexity of things?

Well, first, you’ve come to the right place by checking out this newsletter called Unorthodoxy, as that’s our main goal—how to live the life we were meant to live.

When you start getting serious about living this ideal life, you quickly realize that there’s a spiritual, emotional, non-physical nature to things (e.g., goals, dreams, desires, etc.)

When you begin to incorporate these non-physical entities into physical manifestations, such as steps to take and accomplishments to achieve, you start to realize that you can craft your life as you want, and slowly but surely, you get closer to the dream you have.

By understanding the esoteric nature of the world and then applying it to the physical world, we begin to bring our manifestations to life.

These two terms —probabilistic outcomes and statistical certainties — are going to be key in moving from point A to point B.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

The Value of Goal Posts

No one would run a race where there’s no finish line in sight.

Yet so many of us go through life with no end goal in sight. We drift and wander, day in and day out, going wherever the latest trend or narrative takes us.

Eventually, for some of us, something clicks, and we decide that we don’t want to drift anymore, but rather, want to chart our own course, knowing where and when we want to go. Again, as stated, no one teaches us this, nor does it appear to be the same step for everyone; however, understanding the principles needed for every journey helps in charting that course.

Goal posts are essential aspects of any journey because they show that you’re moving along the right path. Without goal posts, one can wander around the desert forever, but with goal posts, you can be sure that you’re on the journey of exiting the desert.

In life, goals can serve as our posts, but often, we have very vague goals. These goals are no better than having no posts at all because having vague goals still ensures you’re wandering aimlessly.

If you’re goal for your life is “I want to escape the system,” it’s great that you have that, but there’s no clarity to it. To place some guardrails around that goal and ensure you’re moving in the right direction, that’s where posts come in. To create these posts, we need to be SMART about our goals.

SMART stands for: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, Time-Bound. This term is often used in industries to ensure that the organization’s goals are crystal clear—there’s a clear endpoint in sight.

Too often, those of us who are aware of where society is going have the simple goal of “I want to escape the matrix.” There’s nothing clear about this goal. But when you make this goal smart, it looks something like this:

“I want to escape the matrix by developing a system (specific) that will generate me X amount of dollars (measurable) so that I can afford all my necessities and desires. I can attain this goal by developing X and Y based on my previous experience and what I’m good at (attainable and relevant), and if I work at this for X amount of time (time-bound), I should be that much closer, if not, completely free from the matrix.”

See how that’s entirely clearer than a simple wish? It involves steps and processes that must be followed.

Once you’ve taken the time to take the idea for your life, and make it into a SMART goal—or goals—that’s when the real magic begins to happen.

The Probability That You Attain That Goal

The beauty of asking yourself about the goal and vision for your life is that it should be something fun.

This exercise should be engaging because it’s all about you. What are your goals, passions, and desires? What are you good at? What do you like to do—and how, just how, can you take all of that, and make money doing it?

Having that goal post is an immediate first step, as it allows you to build action items towards it, which we’ll discuss here shortly.

Once you’ve taken some time out to reflect on this, at least 30 minutes or so—you’re thinking about your whole life, so you don’t want to rush this—the next part is to get serious with yourself: what’s the probability that you can attain this goal?

In this esoteric world that we live in, every day, we’re up against this force known as reality inertia. I discuss this in my book, as well as in my recent series on the aether. This reality inertia is the substratum in which the spiritual and physical interact to “move mountains.” This is the realm of faith and wonders, and it plays a pivotal part in your life—whether you ascribe to it or not.

Part of the reality inertia is understanding the probabilities of reality. We live in a mathematical universe, and with numbers playing a crucial role, probabilities do so as well. So, it’s one thing to identify this goal; the next is to sit with it and think: just how probable is it that I will accomplish this goal?

When you think in terms of probabilities, you begin to realize that you can influence events to happen in your favor. You can influence the odds of living this life vision. Here is where the building comes in.

Statistical Certainties: Journey From A to B

To increase the odds of accomplishing your life goal, you’re going to need certainties. Statistical certainties are the concrete, physical stabilities that occur to move you from here to there.

The best way to describe this is a personal example.

After graduating from the university and working in a community setting, I quickly realized that I wanted to “escape the matrix,” but I had no idea what that looked like.

I came across the show Mad Men, a show which focuses on marketing in the 1960s, and realized I would love to work in a field where my job involves thinking of solutions—rather than just giving pills away. So, how would I go from A (working at a local retail pharmacy) to B (thinking as a profession)?

Well, what needed to happen was, one—I needed to get hired by a company that would pay someone with my background and experience to think and solve problems. So, I began to research all the companies that came remotely close to having such a role. I created a list of these companies and would search and apply to roles whenever they opened.

This certainty was needed to increase my probability of thinking as a way of income, so I couldn’t give up. Not after the first week, month, or six months of hearing nothing.

To make myself more attractive, I added another certainty: certifications, while I waited for a company to recruit me. By adding certifications, I increased the probability that I was a top applicant among the many applicants applying for roles such as these.

After those certifications, then the companies began to come. Slowly, company after company offered me an offer, to the point where I now had the option of selecting who I wanted to work for.

By making myself an ideal candidate, I had my selection to work for my dream company.

I paint this example because it’s a quick snippet on how certainties work to increase probabilities. I first had to get into the company I wanted, so I had to ensure I was what they were looking for. I had to network with many individuals, which increased my chances of my resume getting looked at. And after all of this—after a year or so—I was able to get into my dream company.

Note: This is the extremely short version of the story. If you want the full details of my journey from A to where we currently are, which is probably Step D, check out my podcast on 5 Miracles That Changed My Life.

The takeaway here is that by capturing certainties—no matter how long they took, weeks, months, etc. —I increased the probability of getting from A to B. And one important note to mention is that every day presents an opportunity to increase your certainties. Read my article on the 12 Week Year to learn more.

Conclusion

You must grow big to see your potential.

Once you see yourself larger than life and recognize your immense potential, you then come back down to earth to see how you can achieve it from your current position.

Ultimately, the outcome is very much in your hands. Yes, there are factors to work against, and yes, we live in a society that looks to rob, steal, and kill its citizens with every chance it gets. Welcome to the Kali Yuga.

But when you understand the true nature of reality and when you understand the reality inertia, you realize that you have the power in your hands. By working towards statistical certainties to improve the probability that your outcomes come to fruition, you begin to see just how much power you have over your life—no matter where you are in it; Generation Alpha to Boomer.

By taking control of your life, it’s only a matter of time until you find success; this is simply the law of averages.

Takeaways

Vision without structure is just wishful thinking —turn vague desires into SMART goals with clear endpoints you can actually reach

Reality operates on probabilities , and you can influence those odds through deliberate action and consistent statistical certainties

Every certification earned, every application submitted, every skill developed increases your statistical likelihood of success

The gap between where you are and where you want to be gets filled through daily choices, not grand gestures

Next Steps

Set aside 30 minutes to write down your life vision, then make it SMART with specific timelines and measurable outcomes

Identify 3-5 statistical certainties you can build toward your goal—certifications, networking, applications, or skill development

Choose one certainty and advance it daily, even if just 15 minutes—remember, every day is an opportunity to increase your odds

As always, thanks for the time and attention in reading this post. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

