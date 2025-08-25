Unorthodoxy

Sean S.
1h

Great article, Franklin, but I have an alternative method of achieving your goals. You are already using it, but you are adding in a couple of extra elements that may be hindering your efforts. I think we can agree that we are living in a system that responds to thought, emotions, and effort towards a goal. When you envision a goal and begin moving towards it, reality begins to reflect back what you are putting into the field, but if you imagine (creation by thought) that you need to take specific steps to get there, set a time parameter, and introduce the concept that you need to make more money to achieve your goal, then that is exactly what the field will require you to do, because you created the program (for lack of a better word).

Instead, if you imagine your goal, start moving towards it, even taking the steps you imagine (but know are not the only path), and understand that God, the universe, the intelligent, reflective field, or whatever you wish to call it, is much more imaginative and creative than you are, may devise a method for you to reach your goals quicker and in a different manner than you imagined, without the time constraint, then you will find your goals coming to you much easier than you anticipated. I see the response from the companies you reached out to as proof of this concept. Also, it's not money that you want, it's the lifestyle money can buy. By imagining that you need to earn money to buy that lifestyle, you begin focusing on a lack of money as the reason you need more money, and your lack of money is exactly what the field will reflect back to you. Focusing on needing more money is counter productive. Instead, imagine all of the things you can do when you achieve your goal, and if money is the means necessary to achieve the lifestyle you want, then money will come to you.

