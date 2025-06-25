Americans Turning Transhumanist

Yesterday, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that the Department of Health and Human Services plans to launch an advertising campaign to encourage Americans to adopt wearable devices, such as those that measure heart rate or blood glucose levels.

Speaking before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee during a hearing on his department’s 2026 budget request, Kennedy states:

“We think that wearables are a key to the MAHA agenda, Making America Healthy Again ... my vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within four years…”

Now when I first heard this, my ears immediately shot up. “Wait, what? Why would he want us wearing technology?” But then I began to realize — just the other day on Twitter, he posted:

“The mission to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) includes MABA — Make American Biotech Accelerate.”

Then I remembered… that’s right. This biotech agenda is none other than the agenda of his mysterious supporter, Casey Means.

In a previous article, I touched on Casey Means and her appointment to the Surgeon General by RFK. I also discussed

article

, which highlighted the history of the Means siblings and their involvement with biotechnology — such as the one RFK is looking to make great again.

So, after dealing with the initial shock of RFK making biotech a priority and realizing that those who funded his ticket to this position are invested in biotech, it all began to make sense.

This sequence of events is part of a larger ploy that I’ve been noticing.

Overall, what we’re seeing here is how Trump and the Republicans are now pushing the population toward transhumanism. At first, transhumanism was solely identified with the Democrats, but we’re seeing the Conservatives steer towards the transhumanist goal in their light.

To really understand the brevity of that statement, we’re going to need to unpack a few things:

First, we’ll need a high-level overview of Transhumanism, Next, we’ll need to understand the ruling class and their ideologies, We’ll need to fully understand how the ruling class is atop of the pyramid – with both liberals and conservatives doing their bidding, Next, we’ll review how the Democrats pushed us toward Transhumanism from the legal perspective, Then, we’ll dive into how the Republicans are doing the same.

As you can see, there are many things to discuss, but we’ll touch on each topic very briefly so you have a clear and concise picture of what’s occurring.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

What is Transhumanism

From Wikipedia, the official definition of Transhumanism is:

“a philosophical and intellectual movement that advocates the enhancement of the human condition by developing and making widely available new and future technologies that can greatly enhance longevity, cognition, and well-being.”

Overall, this sounds like a great idea, but—as I discuss in my book—we must approach it with a critical lens. What is really being discussed here is the idea of mixing technology with eugenics.

From my book, we read:

“Eugenics is based on the idea that certain individuals are unfit to be part of humanity and should not be allowed to live or reproduce. It originated from Darwin’s theory of evolution and was implemented in various ways in society, such as planned parenthood. Just as the belief in evolution led to the discriminatory idea that non-European humans were inferior, eugenics sprouted from the same tree.”

Eugenics is an ideology that those in the ruling class have held since the beginning of the 18th century, and it’s no surprise that not too long after that, the Technocratic movement was born, providing a way to influence society through emerging technologies.

There’s a lot more to write about technocracy, but in short, the idea is that we use technology to run civilization. Elon Musk’s grandfather, Joshua Haldeman, was a prominent figure in the Technocracy movement of the 1930s.

So, ultimately, Transhumanism is the newest form of Darwin’s eugenics – essentially removing the natural aspects of humanity while replacing it with technology.

From a spiritual perspective, just what is happening to the human condition?

The Ruling Class and Their Ideologies

To really see things from the ruling class perspective, imagine yourself born into a family that knows no bounds. You’re the child of a person Kings and Queens of nations bow down to. Your parents can influence the movement of entire populations with a simple pen swipe — and this is the reality you were born into.

You were born into power. As you grow, you’re surrounded by other families that have power.

As you can see in this imaginary exercise, growing up in this scenario is not one that you or I, the common folk, may have ever experienced.

Within this society of ruling classes, ideologies exist that keep it together. One is the belief that they have been selected by a higher power to control and direct humanity in such a way that they see fit.

Think about it: if all you’ve known is power, and, with a swish of the wrist, you can cause entire nation-states to tremble, you too would believe that you have been chosen by the divine to control society as needed.

This is the environment that breeds ideologies that these individuals can put into motion. They do not care about the general public’s sentiments, for the general public has been placed under their divine rule.

They’re mindful of their steps and actions, but as long as they control the population as their forefathers before them and continue to push ideologies on the population, then all is copasetic.

Eugenics—the culling of society as they see fit—is one of those ideologies. Technocracy is another. Together, they form transhumanism, and we can see this ideology spreading throughout the population.

How Both Parties Serve the Ruling Class

In many articles, I’ve discussed how both the Democrats and Republicans serve the ruling class. We see this a lot when it comes to voting. As I’ve stated before, voting is a metaphysical act, and when we see the rites of the practice in motion, we can see how they are needed to keep the power play in check.

From my podcast on The Metaphysical Ritual of Voting, we read:

We must understand the power dynamics at play, and to do so, let’s discuss the phrase “two wings of the same bird.” This point behind this analogy is that it illustrates how, regardless of whether the political pendulum swings left or right, the elite 1% are the ones steering the course, while the remaining 99% are carried along in the flight path dictated by those in power. Think of it this way: the bird flies left for four years, implementing policies that shift societal dynamics in one direction. Then, the bird flies right for the next four years, altering the course yet again. Despite these shifts, the overarching trajectory remains controlled by a small elite group.

Again, these ruling-class families and members are the ones who control the nation-state. The perception of Democracy or Republic is only the illusion sold to uphold this fallacy of reality. Multiple studies have shown that the policies enacted do not serve the population, yet only an oligarchy—and I discussed this recently in my article, The Ruling Class of the United States.

Now that we have the background of ruling classes, ideologies, and parties, let’s recap on just how the Democrats pushed the transhumanistic ideologies of the ruling class.

How The Democrats Set The Stage for Transhumanism

It all began to accelerate under Obama, who introduced key transgender policies that redefined biological sex and identity at the federal level — including mandating gender identity protections in schools, expanding healthcare coverage for transition procedures, and allowing changes to official documents without surgery.

What’s telling is that Trump, during his first term, did not fully reverse or challenge the ideological foundations of these policies. Aside from revoking some guidance, much of the transgender framework remained untouched – further showing how the ruling class policies needed to be cemented, culturally and legally, into the zeitgeist.

With Biden coming next with DEI, these ideas spread like wildfire. Sure, Trump’s revoked “DEI” policies now, which looks like a win for the right, but these have been in place for close to a decade. The seeds have been sown.

I’ve discussed at great lengths how the Democrats set the stage for Transhumanism under the guise of transgenderism, further under the guise of inclusion and diversity. For example, in my article on How The Democrats are Destroying Society, we read:

In the last decade, media representation of LGBTQ+ identities has dramatically increased. A study from GLAAD’s 2022 Studio Responsibility Index found that 12% of major studio films now feature LGBTQ+ characters, a significant increase from 1% a decade ago3. [That is a 1,100% increase — a data point that we should be mindful of.] This change isn’t merely about representation; it’s about shaping public perception.

In my article The Reality of Programming, I show how this perception becomes reality. Again, the ruling class wants these ideologies to spread, and as the governmental parties play their part, the media and cultural aspects also play their part.

Interestingly, this ruling class is so behind the scenes that we don’t know who they are.

covers this topic in more detail on her Substack and in her article titled,

, we read:

I found exceedingly rich, white men with enormous cultural influence are funding the transgender lobby and various transgender organizations. These include but are not limited to Jennifer Pritzker (a male who identifies as transgender); George Soros; Martine Rothblatt (a male who identifies as transgender and transhumanist); Tim Gill (a gay man); Drummond Pike; Warren and Peter Buffett; Jon Stryker (a gay man); Mark Bonham (a gay man); and Ric Weiland (a deceased gay man whose philanthropy is still LGBT-oriented). Most of these billionaires fund the transgender lobby and organizations through their own organizations, including corporations.

Who Are the Rich, White Men Institutionalizing Transgender Ideology?

I’ve shown how the ruling class makes their ideologies known through “philanthropy” when I highlighted Bill Gates in How Bill Gates Is Orchestrating the Greatest Disappearing Act. From lobbyists to philanthropists, the ruling class can make their decrees known while staying in the shadows and ensuring the rest of the population believes these are all organic movements.

Now that we’ve talked about the Democrats let’s shift over to the Republicans.

How The Republicans Are Placing The Final Touches On Transhumanism

Transhumanism involves two aspects: first, the ideology that we can be more than human and that we can be fluid in whatever we identify as; and second, technology can be used to elevate the human condition, merging both man and machine.

We’ve already discussed the proposed “fluidity” of humanity, and that is due to transgenderism, but how would the technology aspect come into place?

We’ve already seen campaigns like virtual reality, which attempted to overlay technology over reality, fail, so will humanity ever truly integrate technology into their daily lives?

Enter AI and ChatGPT.

From Trump’s project Stargate and many, many more, we’re seeing the boom of AI use spread through society. Many are to the point where they cannot function without AI, as shown whenever ChatGPT is down, and corporations are pushing for AI to be integrated into their workflows.

AI and technology are becoming so thoroughly integrated with human life that one begs to question what aspect of our thinking will remain—as I mentioned in my article, Is ChatGPT Thinking for Me?

However, the AI stayed there – on a cellphone or computer – but what happens when we begin to explore the world of “biotech”?

Health has always been the pathway to introducing subtle forms of tyranny. The COVID lockdowns were due to a health concern. Past pandemics and control regimes revolved around health and vaccinations. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise when, under the guise of Make America Healthy Again, we’re being introduced to biotechnology that pushes humanity one step closer to the ideology of Transhumanism.

And as this idea begins to spread through the zeitgeist, and as millions fall even deeper in love with the ChatGPT devices, who’s to say that individuals aren’t willing to trade the suffering of their humanity for the convenience of Transhumanism?

Closing Thoughts

What this is ultimately about is the classic fight for the human condition. The great Rudolf Steiner warned against the technocratic forces of Ahriman, as I explained in the Foundations of Reality almost a hundred years ago. We’re seeing that fight clear as day today.

Let’s be clear: This is spiritual warfare. Being human is a spiritual designation. However, when parts of that humanity are removed, those forces that choose to attack the spiritual win every single day.

I could write more on this topic, but I want to keep it short, high-level, and sweet. There’s plenty more to discuss in paid articles for my paying members, but to close; the transhumanistic ideology is rearing its ugly head. What’s worse is that the freedom movement is pushing this idea on the masses in droves.

The only hope is that more people will wake up to the fight that is occurring and choose to resist it as much as possible.

If you want to develop your spiritual strength, check out the spiritual guide I created.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

As always, thanks for your time and attention. Have a wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

