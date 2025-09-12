What if the divine has been speaking to you every single day—not through burning bushes or angelic visitations, but through the:

quiet voice of reason that guides your decisions,

the logical insights that illuminate truth, and

the sacred pause before you choose your next words?

Most of us have been taught that God speaks through ancient texts, religious authorities, or mystical experiences reserved for the especially holy.

But what if the most intimate conversation with the divine happens in the stillness of conscious thought—when logic becomes prayer and reasoning becomes revelation?

In this unfiltered voice note, Franklin shares insights from a beautiful two-hour family conversation about God that never crossed into disrespect, despite passionate disagreement on nearly everything. The breakthrough discovery? Reasoning and logic might be the universal language the divine uses to speak to all creation.

If you’ve ever felt caught between childhood religious programming and your adult need …