Pride's Blindfold - A figure crowned or adorned in knowledge/light, but with their eyes covered by golden chains or a luminous blindfold, showing spiritual blindness despite having spiritual depth

A note before we begin: This article is based on a voice note I recorded as part of my Esoteric Wisdom series—raw, unfiltered exploration of spiritual truth as I discover it in real time.

What you’re about to read is a condensed, fortified version of that recording. The full podcast contains all the raw emotion, the spontaneous discoveries, the moment I first caught the ego infiltrating my own justified reasoning and realized how logic itself can become inverted.

One of the themes I’ve recently realized is this idea of the ego in our thoughts. In a recent exploration of the spirit, the soul, and the ego, I examined how the ego is a part of our psyche that we develop as we humans partake of this journey on Earth.

Society tells us what to do, and these socially accepted norms—artificial as they are—become part of our reasoning process, shaping how we view the world. That is what we can call our ego. With that being said, this often differs greatly from who we really are, which is known as our soul—a unit of either the self or the overarching spirit, the divine.

Three Perspectives, One Psyche

As we walk through life, our psyche flashes through these three different perspectives, almost like looking through different vision holes where we can see events from varying vantage points. This vision or perspective of events filters through both the lens of the soul and the lens of the ego.

When you take a step back, it sounds obvious. But when you really catch it in play, it’s a different experience altogether.

When Ego Infiltrates Right Reasoning

Consider this example: I was having a conversation with my wife, rationalizing what needed to happen. The logic was sound—this was the process we needed to examine. But the energy behind that rationalization felt forceful, egotistical. It just wasn’t the right energy to carry those specific words, even though they were based on reason and rationale.

Here’s the crucial insight: the ego can still dive into your psyche and your perception of whatever it is that you’re receiving. It takes awareness to guard against that and to catch it, because yes, I am right and I am justified—but as we all know, maybe my delivery wasn’t the best. Maybe I should have changed my tone.

When time is provided to us and we have the opportunity to take our time, we do that. But the ego always seems to want to rush and push and force things, which is different than the soul, which relies on power and the right timing. Of course, all this is easier said than done.

The Paradox of Justified Pride

Here’s the paradox: as justified as we may be in something, with all the data to support it, our ego can still enter our thoughts. It can still sow seeds of distortion, even though we’re looking at the right data. This is where, at times, we may become too flamboyant, too prideful in our awareness.

This is where—yes, you are right—but this is also where the concept of pride can come in. That pride can then lead to blindness, to spiritual blindness. You may have spiritual knowledge and spiritual depth, but when you are blind because you are letting the intention of a lower consciousness reign, when the ego reigns supreme, you’re no better off even with all the information that is possessed.

The Inversion of Logic

It’s an interesting phenomenon: this is how the arts of logic can almost become inverted. The logic is still there, but the intention and the utilization of that logic becomes impaired. The story of Atlantis comes to mind—where you have this knowledge, but there’s a shift in how this knowledge is used, which ultimately leads to the demise.

The ego in our thoughts—an interesting concept worth reflecting on. Perhaps it resonates with you as well.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe

Franklin O’Kanu

