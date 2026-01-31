Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alice's avatar
Alice
3h

Wise and thought provoking. You are absolutely right.

Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1hEdited

When you are young time is of no concern. Most people go through life psychologically asleep and perhaps awaken at some point to find they are now "old" and the greater part of their lives has gone streaming buy like a ticker tape.

Existence ticks away second by second but moves past very quickly. You get closer to the final curtain and wonder where it all went. You simply cannot believe that time didn't wait for you or give you a chance to catch up. Then soon you discover you will have all the time in the world but no way to enjoy it.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Franklin O'Kanu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture