Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean S.'s avatar
Sean S.
5h

I rarely read or watch the news, but I have been following the Charlie Kirk story. I see a carefully crafted narrative unfolding. I almost got sucked in, because like 9/11 the video of his killing was psychologically shocking, even to me, and I was immersed in violence and death for over two decades. Now that the smoke has cleared in my mind, I am starting to ask questions from a homicide investigator's perspective, and something feels off. A lot of what I am seeing and hearing doesn't make sense, but one thing is absolutely clear: this event is being used to divide and radicalize people, and the media and social media are driving it. There are complex bot farms where intelligence agencies and others post content and comments to social media to make it appear that the country is populated by radicals on both sides. It is well known that the more likes a post has, the more true it feels to the consumer. The media is controlled by intelligence agencies. The left is portrayed as uncaring demons celebrating the killing. The right is portrayed as angry at the media and leftists for portraying Charlie as a racist, homophobic, xenophobic monster (which they did), which created the political climate that justified his death. This content is designed to tribalize us; to make us take sides and hate each other. I'm not buying into it.

A population fighting one another cannot be united against the machine that truly affects their lives. Most people in this country can barely afford to live. Adult children are living with parents at a rate not seen in decades. Credit card debt and loan defaults are at record levels. People should be pissed at a government and banking system that devalues their labor and taxes them multiple times on every dollar earned, not at each other for religious and political opinions, which are both false paradigms. They are watching the faked left jab and not guarding against the kick to the groin. It should go without saying that I don't condone political violence and hatred from either side. The killing of Charlie Kirk was tragic and senseless. It has already destroyed lives on both sides. I hope rational people will restrain themselves so no more damage is done.

This is a great post by Aanon on X https://x.com/AAnon55/status/1966685718824001963

It's worth the 10 minutes it takes to watch it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The librarian's avatar
The librarian
4hEdited

There is definitely a playbook used for all of these mass mind control operations. And they work for these psyops due to most people not being able to 'see', regardless of how ridiculous the notions. As a science nerd tweener I rushed home to watch the moon landing. The actors were 'walking on the moon' and I immediately knew there was something not right. That it was fake. Years later I saw a breakdown of that tape and it was pointed out that 'the shadows were not correct'. My subconscious saw this but I didn't know how to interpret the info. Dave McGowan's "Wagging the Moon Doggy" series https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/moondoggie-1/ and he humorously debunked that entire fraudulent notion! lol

I was curious about "Kirk" prior to his stage performance. I watched several of his videos on college campuses and did not get what the point of his work. Exposing the immature mind controlled personalities he encountered, often ensconced upon a STAGE? I didn't see any 'teaching them how to debate" as logic and emotional opinions aren't conducive to learning anything. Also noticed his bodyguards around him. The discourse he was doing was not, imo, worthy of risking bodily harm, death threats or having security.

But it's after my reading Miles Mathis' site for years that I've learned 'why' these presentations (like 9/11) jumped out at me as false events appearing real=FEAR and there is definitely a pattern to the actors and events. Here's his article on the Subway murder https://mileswmathis.com/decar.pdf and his hot off his press analysis of Charlie https://mileswmathis.com/kirk.pdf Mr. Mathis utilizes public searches on the personalities and also genealogy proving again and again THAT EVERYONE WHOSE NAME WE ALL KNOW is related to one another and his use, like McGowan's, of common sense and life experience.

The genealogical connections to the "peerage" are outrageous. I went back a few years in Miles' articles and read the one on Jimi Hendrix... yeah, Jimi, I'm experienced! https://mileswmathis.com/jimi.pdf

His work reveals that most, if not all, of these events are psyops and he gets all the 'who, what, why' detailed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture