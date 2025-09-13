Leave the News Behind

For those who need a mental break from the chaos, I recommend listening to my 5-minute podcast on understanding God through reasoning and logic.

Sometimes, stepping back and considering deeper truths helps us process the manufactured noise around us.

What a week we’ve had.

For most of my longtime subscribers, we’ve developed a rhythm:

Take the week’s events, process them through our unorthodox lens, and move forward with our lives.

From racial tensions to 9/11 commemorations to political assassinations, we observe, analyze—and refuse to be swept away.

But for newcomers, you might be wondering: How are we able to look at an event and immediately decipher if it’s real or manufactured?

The Critical Distinction: Natural vs. Manufactured Events

Here’s the key insight that separates authentic events from psychological operations:

Natural events come and go, but manufactured events are repeated and reported ad nauseam—then movements and narratives emerge from them.

When genuine, unplanned events occur, they follow natural cycles. They happen, get reported, and fade as life moves on. But manufactured events? They’re milked relentlessly.

The story appears everywhere—on platforms that never covered such topics before. It’s repeated until you, the consumer, are psychologically moved to take a side.

That’s the ultimate goal of psyops: to ensure you are moved psychologically, not logically.

Your Guide to Understanding False Flags

Fortunately, here at Unorthodoxy, we’ve mapped this pattern for years.

This week, I pulled together an article on why false flags and political assassinations are employed, the tropes they reuse, and how they culminate in long-tail psychological operations. You can read that article here.

From JFK to this week’s headlines, the script barely changes:

Shooter kills → Camera captures the event → Shooter “at large” → Shooter found → A manifesto materializes → A motive is offered → A nation then reacts to one side or another.

Note: A camera is always present at every false flag event. I can’t sell a story without having it on camera.

All false flag events follow a similar script, which I discuss in the primer article.

However, I’d like to highlight other articles that serve as a guide to understanding false flags.

The Big Three False Flags Series

Part 1: The Moon Landing - This event was the grandaddy OG of them all. The moon landing used pseudo-science, Hollywood directing, mass propaganda, and compartmentalization to convince not just the US, but the whole world, that “we went to the moon.”

Once you understand the backend of how this story was put together—

from the TETR satellite launched a year before to simulate flight data from the Moon,

to Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey priming the public with realistic space visuals,

to the controlled launch with only select individuals present

—you won’t see it the same again.

The technology of the time was nothing—it was the 60s. The Apollo spacecraft was essentially a tin can reinforced with tape. Yet in 2024, with all our advancements, we haven’t replicated this feat with attempts resulting in tragedies.

Again, the moon may have been the original false flag—albeit the biggest—but it set the stage for others.

Part 2: 9/11 - Here we have the exact same playbook from the moon being used. Pseudo-science, Hollywood directing, mass propaganda, and compartmentalization. The goal here again was to convince that this was a normal event.

But 9/11 brought forth fake science, as for the first time ever, physics mentioned that “flames burn through steel.” Steel melts at approximately 2,500°F, yet jet fuel burns at a maximum of 980–1,500°F.

Four planes were used as weapons, but unlike typical plane crashes, which leave behind substantial wreckage, no significant evidence of planes was found at any of the four 9/11 sites.

Yet astonishingly, this same inferno—capable of vaporizing steel—miraculously spared the hijacker’s passport, found blocks away from Ground Zero.

From CNN, we hear the infamous and symbolic phrase: “If you can believe that....”

Breaking Through Media Deception

How to Tell What’s Real in the Land of Deep Fakes - The idea behind this article is that you can’t trust what you see on television.

From 9/11, millions saw the footage—but a few people heard bombs. The few are silenced while the main narrative carries on. But were there bombs? Were there planes?

In New York, maybe 10,000 people were physically in the city watching the buildings come down. Yet billions of us worldwide saw the planes hit the towers--some even before the second tower came down.

If we look at the numbers: 10,000 experienced the actual event, yet 6,000,000,000 of us “saw” the event. Essentially, only 0.00000166666% actually experienced the event firsthand.

This shows how the media spreads “a” message—which may be completely different than what those saw on the ground.

What Is The Purpose For AI Videos? - On top of that, with AI, how can we tell what videos and events are real? This AI technology is getting so good that I don’t think we’ll be able to tell five or ten years from now what’s real and what’s not.

The solution is needed to give you an understanding of the deception that goes on, but to reinforce the solution: stop watching the news and start trusting your direct experience and community connections.

Share

The Questions That Reveal Everything

When these events occur, you naturally have questions:

How did the passport survive the wreckage? How did we get past the Van Allen belt in tinfoil? Why do these assassinations look professionally done?

Here’s where most fail—99% of people don’t seek out the answers to those questions. And they do something worse: they simply accept the narrative.

This is the ultimate sin.

By accepting the narrative—instead of following your spirit and investigating those questions—you slowly succumb to evil, to the deception. You’ve convinced yourself that the narrative is supreme over your judgment. And in doing so, have sided with those organizing these events.

We are meant to discuss and discern—and thousands around the world here at Unorthodoxy are doing just that.

Rejecting the narrative, answering the questions, and going on with their lives.

These resources help you do that—get on with your life—because that’s what’s important here. To access these articles and to join the movement, become a paying subscriber for as little as $5/month.

Moving Forward

These false flag events are a part of life and do occur often. By understanding their role in our society, we can ensure we’re not swept by them and continue to write our own narrative.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

False Flag Articles

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit

helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee