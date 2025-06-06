They Want You Watching Elon and Trump — Here’s Why
Retirement is disappearing, AI is replacing you, and both parties are complicit. But you’re too distracted to notice.
I hate events like these because for who knows how long, that’s all we’ll see.
Elon vs Trump.
Elon states Trump was on the Epstein list (I thought we knew this already).
Trump looks to cut back on EV mandates (I literally said this back in January)
The crazy part is that while we’re seeing and paying attention to this, no one is paying attention to the world around them.
For example, my wife and I just talked about how the new retirement age might be 75 years old — 10 years longer. And how, now, as 35-year-olds, we’re where 25-year-olds were like 20 years ago.
These events should be breaking news, but no, it’s about Trump and Elon — and every “truth leader” jumps on the Trump-Elon train.
Unorthodoxy is reader-supported. To support my work, become a paid subscriber.
I discussed Elon yesterday, but with Trump, let’s not forget:
How he pulled off the greatest false flag even in recent history with that fake assassination attempt, or –
How American’s economy seems to do worse under Republicans. Or the fact that,
In 20 years, the American condition has gotten progressively worse — which is due to both Democrats and Republicans.
I commented the other day that we’re moving closer and closer to transhumanism than ever before, thanks to both Biden and Trump.
Biden pushed the Trans-agenda, which I discussed here.
Now, Trump is pushing the AI agenda, which is needed to make humanity love technology.
This is a brilliant move by the technocrats, and once you see it, you can only be aware of the ingenuity occurring that no one seems to notice. But everyone is complicit in it because of their support of it.
Most people know something is off and wrong but can’t figure out why. Well, if you’re looking for answers – an unorthodox truth – you’ve come to the right place.
First and foremost, we’ve got to break the illusion of belief—and we do that in my archived article, “The Power of Belief.”
Once the illusion of governments and society is broken, you can see why this Elon vs. Trump is all part of the master plan and why we need not be complicit but resist the lure of attention as much as possible.
Below are some descriptions of the articles mentioned above. Let me know if you have any questions.
The takeaway here is to guard your attention – it’s your greatest weapon.
Unorthodoxy is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Summary of Articles Mentioned Above:
🔓 Below are the key archived articles referenced above — and what you’ll unlock when you become a paid subscriber:
The Power of Belief (March 2024). This might be the most important article I’ve written. It explains how entire systems — from medicine to money to science — aren’t built on facts but collective belief. You’ll see how society runs on illusion and why even your sense of “truth” might be borrowed from someone else’s script. Want freedom? You have to kill the illusion first. This is where it starts.
The Trump Assassination (July 2024). The so-called assassination attempt on Trump was a masterclass in psychological operations. This article dissects how it reset Trump’s image, energized his base, and advanced the martyr narrative just in time for the election. I show how staged events like these are no longer rare — they’re built into the script. You’ll never fall for one again if you know how to spot the patterns.
Trump’s Project Stargate: A Bigger Threat Than Biden’s mRNA Agenda (Oct 2023). What began as a Cold War-era remote viewing program has now morphed into full-blown AI-powered attention manipulation. I trace the evolution from CIA-funded psychic warfare to today’s algorithmic reality distortion—where code, data, and synthetic information shape belief, emotion, and behavior. Stargate never ended — it simply went digital. This is the article that connects MK-Ultra, DARPA, predictive analytics, and AI weaponry into one clear picture.
Why Republicans Are Bad for Americans (Dec 2023). Tax cuts for billionaires, endless wars, tech deals behind closed doors — while middle America gets breadcrumbs and culture wars. If you think Trump or DeSantis are “fighting the Deep State,” you haven’t followed the money. The Right sold out long ago. This article breaks the illusion.
The Cost of Paying Attention (May 2024). Every click, every scroll, every hot-take headline — it’s not free. Your attention is the new oil, and you’re giving it away. This article exposes how algorithms feed on your mind, how the elite profit off distraction, and why reclaiming your focus is the most revolutionary act you can do today. Especially when the circus-like Elon vs. Trump — is exactly what keeps you passive.
Has The America Condition Improved In The Past 20 Years? (Feb 2024). Work hard, buy a house, retire happy? That script was designed by the same system that benefits when you’re in debt, overworked, and barely surviving. I unpack how homeownership, retirement, college, and jobs were all hijacked to create lifelong dependence — and why millennials and Gen Z are waking up to the trap. Once you see it, the illusion shatters.
If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide on 11 insights into being the best human being. It’s packed with a plethora of work that I’ve done, so when you review it, you walk away with steps on how you can be the best version of yourself.
Because that’s what we need in this world—as it attempts to take our time and life and enslave us to it.
As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a wonderful rest of your day.
Ashe,
Franklin O’Kanu
Call To Action
If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.
🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.
📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.
☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.
While you are right on most all of your points Franklin, I always felt these 2 Egomaniac Monsters would split at some point. For sure Trump can't share!
You need to see someone about your TDS. It needs to be lanced.