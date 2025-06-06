The feud continues…

I hate events like these because for who knows how long, that’s all we’ll see.

Elon vs Trump.

Elon states Trump was on the Epstein list (I thought we knew this already). Trump looks to cut back on EV mandates (I literally said this back in January)

Screenshot from my January Article .

The crazy part is that while we’re seeing and paying attention to this, no one is paying attention to the world around them.

For example, my wife and I just talked about how the new retirement age might be 75 years old — 10 years longer. And how, now, as 35-year-olds, we’re where 25-year-olds were like 20 years ago.

These events should be breaking news, but no, it’s about Trump and Elon — and every “truth leader” jumps on the Trump-Elon train.

Unorthodoxy is reader-supported. To support my work, become a paid subscriber.

I discussed Elon yesterday, but with Trump, let’s not forget:

How he pulled off the greatest false flag even in recent history with that fake assassination attempt, or – How American’s economy seems to do worse under Republicans. Or the fact that, In 20 years, the American condition has gotten progressively worse — which is due to both Democrats and Republicans.

I commented the other day that we’re moving closer and closer to transhumanism than ever before, thanks to both Biden and Trump.

Biden pushed the Trans-agenda, which I discussed here.

Now, Trump is pushing the AI agenda, which is needed to make humanity love technology.

This is a brilliant move by the technocrats, and once you see it, you can only be aware of the ingenuity occurring that no one seems to notice. But everyone is complicit in it because of their support of it.

Most people know something is off and wrong but can’t figure out why. Well, if you’re looking for answers – an unorthodox truth – you’ve come to the right place.

First and foremost, we’ve got to break the illusion of belief—and we do that in my archived article, “The Power of Belief.”

Once the illusion of governments and society is broken, you can see why this Elon vs. Trump is all part of the master plan and why we need not be complicit but resist the lure of attention as much as possible.

Below are some descriptions of the articles mentioned above. Let me know if you have any questions.

The takeaway here is to guard your attention – it’s your greatest weapon.

Summary of Articles Mentioned Above:

🔓 Below are the key archived articles referenced above — and what you’ll unlock when you become a paid subscriber:

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide on 11 insights into being the best human being. It’s packed with a plethora of work that I’ve done, so when you review it, you walk away with steps on how you can be the best version of yourself.

Because that’s what we need in this world—as it attempts to take our time and life and enslave us to it.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a wonderful rest of your day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Give a gift subscription

Call To Action

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee