You didn’t eat anything different. You slept fine. But you wake up off.

Heavy. Sluggish. Disconnected.

And if you’re paying attention, you know: something else is going on.

They say those lines in the sky are just harmless condensation trails.

The truth is this: those aren’t normal contrails. They linger. They spread. And on some days—you feel it.

In today’s piece, we go beyond the usual “conspiracy” framing and ask the real question: Why are they spraying us?

TL;DR:

Chemtrails are not “just condensation.” They behave differently—and more and more people are noticing.

Unlike past chemical programs like DDT, this one has no public rationale.

Reports of elevated aluminum, barium, and strontium levels suggest environmental poisoning is real.

But without a clear financial motive, we must ask: what’s the true purpose behind this spraying?

This article explores the physical, historical, and spiritual dimensions of this global operation—and what it means for your daily life and health.

The Day I Woke Up Off

The other day, I came across the following meme from

:

When I initially saw it, it resonated with me for so many reasons, but I took a screenshot of it and went about my day.

The next day, I remember waking up and not feeling myself. I woke up sluggish, and my energy was just off.

It wasn’t like I did anything differently the day before, so it couldn’t have been due to that, but this day, I just felt “off.”

When I kept trying to figure out what it could be, Stone’s meme came to mind, and I had to ask myself, “What if I’m feeling off simply because of whatever chemtrails may be in the air?”

What If It’s in the Air?

Now this topic of chemtrails is one I’ve written about quite often here on my publication, some years back:

In my first article on the topic, “The Dangers of Stratosphere Aerosol Injection,” I discuss the technology and concept of SAIs and how they’re part of the “climate change” initiative to lower the Earth’s temperature. More recently, I wrote, “There is no greater threat than chemtrails.” The goal was to seriously stop the spraying of chemicals in the air because, unlike mandates or forced vaccines, like the mRNA shots, you could not get a religious exemption for this. Everyone is susceptible to the spraying of chemicals in the air.

However, since these articles, I’ve begun to think more deeply about chemtrails and ask myself why. Why spray an entire population with chemicals?

With previous chemicals, there has been a financial incentive at play. DDT was being sprayed to protect crops, so we knew the reason for it and why it occurred.

But we really don’t know the reason chemtrails occur—or if it’s financial at this point.

We do know that these trails do leave heavy traces of chemicals in the drinking water, so just as with DDT, there’s poisoning that happens that should be stopped. But again, I don’t think we have a why—the public reason—they spray chemtrails.

What’s been told to us is that these are “condensation trails” from airplanes, but when observed, the condensation trails don’t last as long as these chemtrails (even though some info says they can last that long).

There’s other info that shows that yes, these are from airplanes and that pilots (online videos) can spray them at will, but the flight patterns in which these trails occur don’t align with regular commercial traffic flight patterns—only military patterns.

So, there’s beginning to be a whole lot of noise regarding this topic.

I think for me, when I began to look at this topic differently, it was:

When I saw RFK discuss this with Dr. Phil, When I scrolled past a video of a pilot who was spraying chemtrails, captured.

And when these occurred, I began to think, “hmmm, what’s going on here?”

Decoding the Narrative

In my older article, 3 Key Methods to Decode Narratives, I discuss the various narratives used when discussing a topic. There’s the official narrative, the conspiratorial narrative, and the unorthodox narrative—which ends up being the truth.

We discuss a couple of good case studies, one of which is 9/11. The analysis can also be used on the Trump Assassination Attempt.

Official Story: An assassination was attempted on Trump

Conspiratorial: The secret service failed–due to DEI

Unorthodox: The whole thing was organized to capture a picture to drive results, votes, and a narrative. [Read Fake False Flags]

With experience in these kinds of topics and stories, I’m beginning to see how the topic of chemtrails fits into that “conspiratorial” narrative.

Closing Thoughts

To be clear, I do think that they are intentionally spraying the air with chemicals. As far as why, I’m curious if it’s simply to “troll” citizens, as I can’t see why they would purposely blatantly poison citizens.

This is not to say that they haven’t done it before—Read the Poisoning of British Citizens—but as they do the poisoning, there’s usually a story behind it. Here, I can’t seem to find that story.

However, one thing that is evident in our current world is that our skies are sprayed.

And these chemicals can have an effect on us.

So, as we go about our day, we just realize that sometimes, something’s off—even though we did everything we could the right way—we have to now factor in the fact that we literally might be ‘under the weather’ from these chemtrails in the sky.

For me, at least, just being aware and knowing that this is a reality in our reality, what this tells me is that I have to be even stronger spiritually to overcome the physical attacks against our bodies.

We’ve already talked about being biohacked with foods towards bad decisions, including technology as well, and more recently talked about cellphones and brain loops as well. So, it’s not a shocker to when—oh by the way—we’ve got chemtrails to deal with as well.

This is simply the nature of the world that we’re born into. However, once we know the truth of this world and the forces against us, it gives us the courage to rise forth and press onward again. Ever so strongly, moving forward, day in and day out, striving to be the best humans we can be—each and every day.

This period is the age of the Kali Yuga as we know it, but thankfully, all we have to do is call upon the name—that’s it—and we shall be saved.

The Daily Fight to Stay Human

As always, thanks for reading this work. I want to touch on the fact that, from chemtrails to biohacking to digital distractions, it has become 1,000% harder to be a human than just 100 years ago.

What’s interesting is that the great Rudolf Steiner made that same realization 100 years ago, stating that it was harder to be a human now—then—than even a 100 years ago, going back to the 1800s.

What this tells me is that our goal—each and every day—is to be the best human we can be, but our work is not cut out for us.

If you recall—at least my paid subscribers—I started a project called 11 Insights on Being the Best Human. I fell off from it, but I’m starting it back up! I’m looking forward to releasing it here shortly for anyone looking to get an idea of how we can best live out this human journey.

As always, thanks for the time and attention.



Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

