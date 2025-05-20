Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gypsy Queen's avatar
Gypsy Queen
11h

So this is the case, why haven’t they stopped the mRNA clot shot? Oh wait a second… Duh.

Chikingunya is usually associated with travel. So if someone’s taking this vaccine in United States, it’s for travel only. Therefore, it wasn’t approved for endemic regions, which means… Not a large market.

However, the Covid clot shot? That rakes in billions. And Pfizer would never want anything to happen to their business model.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Cheerio's avatar
Cheerio
6h

What if those who administered the shots were no longer able to say, "I was just following orders."

What if those who administered the shots were to take FULL responsibility for the outcomes of these 'shots' which used to be called vaccines?

Would their decision to administer them be the same choice???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture