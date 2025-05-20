Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Last week, there was breaking news I wanted to post—but my internet went out!

The FDA and CDC came out stating that health care professionals should pause giving one of the newer vaccines, Ixchiq.

Ixchiq is a newer vaccine, recently approved in 2023. It’s indicated to treat the chikungunya virus—if you still believe in viruses.

I wanted to post this article with my commentary because the general public still believes that:

Vaccines are safe and effective, and, Reports to VARES are self-reported, so we shouldn’t care about them.

This notice from the FDA and CDC destroys both paradigms and should give everyone pause when considering vaccines.

Without further ado, here’s the notice, with my commentary added to it.

The FDA’s Own Words ( With Commentary )

The FDA and the CDC are recommending a pause in the use of Ixchiq (Chikungunya Vaccine, Live) in individuals 60 years of age and older while the Agencies investigate postmarketing reports of serious adverse events, including neurologic and cardiac events, in individuals who have received the vaccine.

(Hmm, you don’t say? Neurological—like autism related? Cardiac events, like those reported from the mRNA vaccines? You mean, this shows that vaccines can cause autism like symptoms and heart problems? I thought that was all fake news.)

As of May 7, 2025, 17 serious adverse events, including two that resulted in death, have been reported in individuals 62 through 89 years of age who received Ixchiq during postmarketing use globally. Six of these reports have been from the United States (U.S.). Most U.S. and foreign serious adverse events that have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), co-managed by FDA and CDC, have been in individuals with underlying chronic medical conditions.

(Two things: 1) So VARES is managed by the FDA and CDC, huh? You don’t say. Even if anyone can report to it, the FDA and CDC still manage it, huh? Interesting. 2) Don’t the majority of Americans have underlying chronic medical conditions? That tells me that if this vaccine is given to the normal population, individuals with chronic conditions can have an adverse reaction, and even those who are completely healthy, can also have an adverse reaction, as most—not all—had underlying chronic conditions.)

Adverse events reported to VAERS may not be causally related to vaccination. (Of course, you have to include this line in there. So people don’t look too deeply. But for those who do look and are aware, they realize that correlation is the first step to establishing causation.)

Approximately 80,000 doses of Ixchiq have been distributed globally. (As I stated in my article on autism, vaccines are “generally” safe, meaning that 17 out of 80,000 is 0.02%. So sure, continue to play Russian roulette—if you believe that vaccines cause disease, of course.)

Some of the postmarketing reports include adverse events that are consistent with severe complications of chikungunya disease, resulting in hospitalization; one person died from encephalitis. The FDA-approved Prescribing Information includes a warning to inform that the vaccine may cause severe or prolonged chikungunya-like adverse reactions.

(What’s interesting here is that if you do not know the history of vaccines and diseases, you can take this and run with it. The symptoms of chikungunya are the typical cold: fever, severe muscle and joint pain. However, there begins to be other symptoms such as GBS.

In newborns, there are symptoms such as inflammation of the brain. One could argue that these are symptoms of vaccine injury rather than being attributed to the disease. Another way they are looking to cover their tracks is by saying these symptoms are due to the disease. Read the history of Polio to really understand vaccines and GBS.)

In addition, although not commonly reported during the clinical studies, severe chikungunya-like adverse reactions that prevented daily activity and/or required medical intervention occurred in 1.6% of Ixchiq recipients and none of the placebo recipients. Two recipients with severe chikungunya-like adverse reactions were hospitalized. In addition, some recipients had prolonged chikungunya-like adverse reactions that lasted for at least 30 days.

FDA will conduct an updated benefit-risk assessment for the use of Ixchiq in individuals 60 years of age and older. In addition, FDA and CDC will continue the evaluation of postmarketing safety reports for Ixchiq.

While the safety of Ixchiq for use in individuals 60 years of age and older is being further assessed, FDA and CDC are recommending a pause in use of the vaccine in this age group. FDA and CDC will update the public when the Agencies complete their evaluation of this safety issue.

(This statement is huge. Both the FDA and the CDC recommend a pause on the vaccine due to postmarketing safety reporting—meaning after it’s been approved, in the public. Now, they’re seeing adverse effects and taking it back to the drawing board. You can either trust the government to make decisions for you, or you can make your own decisions—especially regarding your health.)

Closing Thoughts

This notice provides a perfect example of the inverted nature of our world.

First, the only reason we have this vaccine is because we’ve been taught that viruses cause diseases and vaccines are the only way to prevent them, which has been proven a lie over and over again.

Second, vaccines are safe and effective. And yes, some people may die or have serious effects after taking the vaccine—but it’s not due to the vaccine, even though it is due to the vaccine—double speak.

This is the nature of our world, and once we begin to wake up to this reality, we become more equipped to navigate it accurately and surely so that we can make decisions that best serve ourselves and our families.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

