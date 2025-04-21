“The absolute risk of poisoning by direct injections into the blood stream of proteins, metals, chemicals, aborted fetal cells, animal cells and other components of “safe vaccines”, will be ALWAYS far greater than the risk of consuming/being exposed to some agent externally. The ingestion/exposure routes are “surface” (the digestive tract is technically an outer surface of the body which is folded over it). Our surface has numerous protections and clearance mechanisms against assault by dangerous materials. However, once those materials are inside the blood compartment - all bets are off.” – Sasha Latypova

The following quote has resonated with me ever since I saw it a few weeks ago.

When we’re talking about vaccines, we are talking about taking chemicals, metals, proteins, and more—and injecting them right into the bloodstream—and then acting shocked when people develop serious issues—or worse, death—from such a procedure.

This bewilderment is a clear sign of “cult-like” behavior where one must trust the science by all means—even if the science literally destroys their family.

A perfect example is Peter J. Hotez, whose 19-month-old daughter was diagnosed with autism. Diagnosis so late in life—as autism is immediately diagnosed as birth—gives credence to vaccine-induced encephalopathy.

However, Peter—and many others like him—chose not to investigate the possibility that injecting newborns directly into the bloodstream with proteins, metals, chemicals, and more just might not be the best idea.

This rigidity in thinking is similar to that of evolutionists. Even though evolution has been disproven, they choose to still believe in it because they do not want to believe that an intelligent creator created our reality.

A prime example is Nobel Laureate George Wald, who couldn’t accept a supernatural explanation, so he believed in life arising from non-life—even though it had no direct evidence and had already been refuted in its classical form.

Ladies and gentlemen, these are the religious tenets of scientism—the great cult that has taken over society in the last three centuries.

Today, I want to dive into the reality that vaccines do not make children healthier but actually make them sicker. We’ve already discussed the worst-case scenarios with VIE and death, but the fact remains that if you inject chemicals directly into the bloodstream, this will make individuals sicker.

We’ll review four studies that compare unvaccinated to vaccinated children—since vaccine trials don’t look at studies like this—and discuss their findings.

Spoiler alert: vaccinated kids are sicker, and it’s not even close.

Note: In 2013, Congressman Bill Posey asked the CDC on record why they haven’t done a simple vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study. The CDC responded: “It would be unethical to withhold vaccines from children in order to study outcomes.” — I call BS.

The Data They Don’t Want To Go Viral

1. The Mawson Pilot Study (2017)

Study Title: Pilot Comparative Study on the Health of Vaccinated and Unvaccinated 6- to 12-Year-Old U.S. Children

This study surveyed 666 homeschooled children across the United States. It was one of the first to directly compare fully vaccinated children to those who had never received a vaccine. The results were striking:

Vaccinated children were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with allergies (30.1% vs. 7.4%),

ADHD (4.7 times more likely),

Autism (4.2 times more likely),

And learning disabilities (5.2 times more likely).

Critics quickly labeled the study “flawed.” They pointed to the small sample size, the fact that it was survey-based, and the lack of peer review in a mainstream journal.

But here’s the thing: correlation is the foundation of epidemiology.

If you dismiss this study as observational, then you’d have to dismiss half of the CDC’s vaccine safety data, too, as those studies are also observational.

And if “confounding variables” are the concern, shouldn’t they affect both groups equally? These are kids in the same homeschool networks, the same socioeconomic class, and often in the same household.

If the unvaccinated kids are dramatically healthier, that’s not a fluke — it’s a signal.

2. Hooker & Miller (2020)

Study Title: Analysis of Health Outcomes in Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Children: Developmental Delays, Asthma, Ear Infections and Gastrointestinal Disorders

This study analyzed real medical records—not surveys—from pediatric practices, comparing vaccinated children to unvaccinated ones.

The results again showed higher rates of chronic illness in the vaccinated group: developmental delays, asthma, gastrointestinal issues, and frequent ear infections.

Mainstream critics said the study suffered from “selection bias” and lacked randomization.

But again, those objections don’t invalidate the data—they simply ignore the core issue: Why are these patterns showing up across different practices, populations, and health conditions?

The authors didn’t claim to prove causation. But they revealed something important: the more vaccinated a child is, the more likely they are to be chronically ill.

That’s worth investigating. The fact that mainstream institutions refuse to do these comparisons in large-scale, well-funded trials tells you everything.

3. Dr. Paul Thomas & James Lyons-Weiler (2020)

Study Title: Relative Incidence of Office Visits and Cumulative Rates of Billed Diagnoses Along the Axis of Vaccination

Note: This study was retracted under pressure. No fraud or falsification was found—the reason cited was conflict over Institutional Review Board compliance, not data validity.

This study was conducted inside a working pediatric practice. Dr. Paul Thomas, based in Oregon, offered parents vaccine flexibility—some fully vaccinated, others partially, and some not at all. Over a decade, he collected data from 3,324 patients.

What he found was simple but damning: unvaccinated children had dramatically fewer office visits, fewer diagnoses of chronic conditions, and overall better health. These were not parental impressions or survey guesses—they were billed diagnoses and medical records.

Within days of the study’s publication, Dr. Thomas’s medical license was suspended. That alone speaks volumes. They didn’t challenge the data. They went after the man.

As usual, critics cited “self-selection bias” and “practitioner bias” without addressing the obvious: the more a child was vaccinated, the more health issues they experienced.

4. Mawson & Jacob (2025) – Florida Medicaid Study

Study Title: Vaccination and Neurodevelopmental Disorders: A Study of Nine-Year-Old Children Enrolled in Medicaid

This newer study looked at children on Medicaid in Florida—kids from low-income households who are often underrepresented in research.

The study found that vaccinated children were more likely to be diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism and developmental delays.

The data came from government health records, not opinion polls. And once again, the trend was clear: vaccinated kids were more likely to suffer from neurological and developmental issues.

The mainstream response? “Confounding variables,” “limited generalizability,” and the usual fallback: “retrospective data.”

But if those were legitimate concerns, they would produce random noise—not consistent results.

Takeaways That Should Wake Everyone Up

There are two main takeaways here from these studies.

First, we have no large-scale studies like these because, if done so, they would reveal even more data showing that vaccinated children are sicker than unvaccinated children.

Second—and most important—injecting chemicals and proteins directly into someone’s bloodstream makes them sicker over time.

Why is this concept so bewildering?

The fact that we accepted this as normal shows the amount of propaganda, indoctrination, and menticide we’ve been subjected to. As Bertrand Russell states, the programming should be so effective that we believe that “snow is black.”

Vaccines from birth are the first ritual performed by the priests of scientism upon new souls entering our world.

Once this ritual has been completed, the individual will have to worship at the feet of scientism (medical institutions) for the rest of their lives to receive healing from other petrochemicals for their various conditions.

Fortunately, there are natural ways to cure oneself of these conditions and reject the cult of scientism, as many have begun to leave this cult in drones.

To close this analysis, the message is clear: trusting the science means trusting the ritual of injecting chemicals, proteins, and more directly into your bloodstream and then being shocked when one gets sick.

This ritual is cult worship. The sooner we realize this, the sooner we escape the grapple of scientism.

As always, thank you for the time and attention in reading these matters.

Wishing you nothing but the best.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

