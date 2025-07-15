House Speaker Mike Johnson holds a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on July 15.

In my article on 3 Key Methods To Decode Official Narratives, I argue that ‘official conspiracies’ are tools the ruling class uses to steer the public’s understanding of major events.

Examples include:

9/11: official conspiracy — it was an inside job

Trump assassination: official conspiracy — DEI allowed this to occur

And I state that for every official conspiracy, there’s the unorthodox truth beneath it:

9/11: unorthodox truth — bombs were used instead of planes

Trump assassination: unorthodox truth — the whole event was staged

So with that background, when it comes to the Epstein file, we very well may have a similar situation:

Official conspiracy: They’re covering up the file

Unorthodox truth: There was NEVER a file

I’ll concede that. But what I find most interesting is how this is all being handled—and honestly, I need someone to help me make sense of it.

Below are the questions I’ve been asking myself. I’m genuinely curious how people “rationalize” or justify what’s happening—because none of this adds up.

Question #1: Why campaign for releasing the files and then suddenly say, ‘Don’t worry about it’?

In Trump 1.0, the promise was to eliminate the deep state. In Trump 2.0, we were told we’d do that and finally release the Epstein files. We even had pictures floating around with “Look! It’s the files!” and nods to justice finally being served.

Several conservative commentators carry binders bearing the seal of the Justice Department reading "The Epstein Files: Phase 1" as they walk out of the West Wing of the White House on Feb. 27.

But now—out of nowhere—we’re told the files won’t be released. And from Trump himself: “We should stop worrying about them—because there are more important things.”

Well, there have always been more important things. But it’s ironic that now , when it comes to these files, it’s suddenly: “Forget about them. Focus on bigger issues.”

It doesn’t make sense—and the reasons we’re being given by Trump, Bondi, and everyone involved don’t make sense either. It looks wrong.

Question #2: Why block the release of the files?

This was the moment that pushed me to write this article.

First off, it wasn’t Trump blocking the release this time—it was Republican lawmakers in Congress. And while it wasn’t every single one, the House vote tells the real story:

211 Republicans voted to block the release of the Epstein files.

210 Democrats and just one Republican voted in favor.

That’s a horrible look. Why block the files?

After years of talking tough about exposing Epstein, fighting the deep state, and holding the elite accountable, this vote felt like betrayal in plain sight.

It gives the strong impression that they’re intentionally protecting the files from ever being made public.

The Only Explanation

If the official conspiracy is that a file exists, then why actively block its release? Why protect pedophiles?

Isn’t this what we went after Clinton and Pizzagate for?

Based on the actions we’re seeing, it frames the narrative that the GOP is on the list themselves—and they’re working to keep the files from being seen.

It just doesn’t make sense... unless there’s a bigger game being played here.

An Unorthodox Explanation

Are we now seeing the wings of the bird start to change?

Are we purposely being led to make Republicans—who won with a massive landslide—look like the bad guys, especially now that they have the chance to release the files and are refusing to?

With midterms next year, could the country suddenly swing back blue?

Because that’s what it looks like—Republicans playing right into the trap, fumbling the opportunity, and sabotaging themselves in the process.

The only way this level of fumble makes sense is if it’s part of a larger strategy of tension. You lay the breadcrumbs for one direction, feed that hope, push it—and then pull the rug out from under everyone who followed.

This tactic leaves people dazed and confused. And that’s the key to a false flag.

People are left with two options:

Start asking deeper questions. Or fall back into blind faith.

The worst example I’ve seen of this blind faith came from Charlie Kirk, who said:

“I’m gonna trust my friends in the administration, I’m gonna trust my friends in the government to do what needs to be done, solve it, ball’s in their hands.”

So… you’re just going to take the lie, know it’s a lie—and defend it anyway?

That’s what they’re hoping you’ll do. And that’s what makes false flags so powerful.

You know they’re lying. They know they’re lying. But you still believe the lie.

The Solutions

If you’re ready to break free from the media’s games, here are a few pieces that can help. These are archived articles—because that’s how long we’ve been talking about this:

Who Are The Bad Guys — There is a deep state at play, and they’ve been embedded for a long time. They’re not going anywhere overnight. Once you understand how power truly works, you’ll stop believing in a “Savior.”

The US is a Technocratic Oligarchy — Not A Democracy — Hate to break it to you, but if you still think your vote matters, this piece will help you see that democracy has been dead for a while. What we have is the illusion of choice.

Understanding The Ruling Class — 80% of policies don’t come from elected officials. They come from the ruling class—lobbyists, think tanks, and billionaires like Gates, who fund the scripts that politicians follow.

I could go on and on with pieces like:

Fake False Flags — Why fake events are necessary so you can keep lying to yourself.

Democide and Menticide — Why your mind is destroyed before your body ever is.

But I’ll stop here.

To close, just as I call out Democrats for how they destroy society, I call out Republicans for how society crumbles under their watch.

The sooner we can recognize the reality of our world, the sooner we can start taking real, accurate action for ourselves.

As always, thank you for your time and attention.

Have a wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

