Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Jordan Nuttall's avatar
Jordan Nuttall
10h

Love this bro 👌🏽

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Josh Ricks's avatar
Josh Ricks
6hEdited

"Outsource your judgment." Some form of this idea has been bouncing around my dome for the last few years. I have a fascination of (maybe disdain for) how many people seem to seek an "expert" in whom to outsource their *thinking* (trust "the science!"). Perhaps my disdain is for the mere idea of an "expert."...at least the modern version.

There are also too many stovepiped paths (traps?) for our best and brightest where they only learn the curated information deemed relevant for their specific field. Some are arrogant enough to think they have the whole picture and only their opinion or those of others who have spent years focused in one area of study are the only ones which matter...these folks seem to attract the feeble minded outsourcers in a self-reinforcing ecosystem of ignorance.

A lot of MDs seem to fall into this category. That has to be by design. Some are sharp / curious / observant enough to break free from the narcissism of intelligence mindtrap because they open up their information aperature wide enough to realize how full of shit or blissfully negligent they are of conflicting information directly relevant to their "expertise." A lot of archaeologists and historians also fail here, it seems.

True experts will always be needed, but their curated information feed needs to be scrutinized and de-emphasized by a more classical approach to education successful in creating the thinkers of old. Institutions which control them (AMA, AAP, etc.) need to be neutered as they are too easily corrupted / controlled by those with interests counter to humanity.

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