Trump, Melania, Jeffery, and Glaxine

“I sure hope this is some 50-D chess…this is the most self-destructive temper tantrum stuff… It’s beyond a disaster, and a total fiasco.” — Alex Jones.

There’s a meme that states, “the only time to watch the news is to study psychological operations.” Well, this is the perfect time to study this psychological operation.

As I wrote two days ago, Trump and the Republicans have committed—if not the greatest—then certainly one of the most baffling forms of political suicide I’ve ever witnessed in my short time being aware of politics.

I received some comments on why the “list” was kept hidden—and I do want to address those comments individually—but to sincerely study this narrative that’s unfolding, let’s examine the following facts that are emerging.

1 – This is a narrative story that engages the population

Whether you’re a die-hard Republican, Democrat, Independent, or a casual follower, you’ve heard about the Epstein files. The consensus is that Epstein was a notorious individual who allegedly maintained a list of prominent individuals with ties to evil activities.

Many on the Right have rallied around the idea that these files would be released—yet now, for various reasons, they've chosen not to do so.

The narrative being formed is simple: they’re complicit in covering up evil. And once that narrative sets in, it becomes the dominant perception—and it’s hard to beat.

P.S. It doesn’t help that the biggest names in the conservative “freedom” space are quiet—saying nothing, acting in blind faith. Whether they realize it or not, their silence makes them look complicit.

“Honestly, I’m done talking about Epstein for the time being,” he said. “I’m gonna trust my friends in the administration. I’m gonna trust my friends in the government to do what needs to be done, solve it — ball’s in their hands.”

2 – How Trump and the Republicans are handling this is pissing off the majority of their base

On top of not releasing the files, the fact that Trump is now stating:

this was a Democratic ploy, and those concerned about the list don’t matter to him—

is just as bad as the Biden-with-dementia situation.

If this was really a Democratic ploy, why is this the first time we’re hearing about it—especially after it was being touted that “we’re going to release the files”?

Second, a lot of MAGA supporters genuinely want these files released. They still care about exposing the evil that was done. So for Trump to now imply that those people don’t matter? He’s fracturing his base even further.

Why would you purposely enrage and shrink your supporter base with midterms approaching?

— Wake Up or Be Played —

If you’re ready to break free from the media’s games, here are a few pieces that can help. These are archived articles—because that’s how long we’ve been talking about this:

Who Are The Bad Guys — There is a deep state at play, and they’ve been embedded for a long time. They’re not going anywhere overnight. Once you understand how power truly works, you’ll stop believing in a “Savior.”

The US is a Technocratic Oligarchy — Not A Democracy — Hate to break it to you, but if you still think your vote matters, this piece will help you see that democracy has been dead for a while. What we have is the illusion of choice.

Understanding The Ruling Class — 80% of policies don’t come from elected officials. They come from the ruling class—lobbyists, think tanks, and billionaires like Gates, who fund the scripts that politicians follow.

I could go on and on with pieces like:

Fake False Flags — Why fake events are necessary so you can keep lying to yourself.

Democide and Menticide — Why your mind is destroyed before your body ever is.

but let’s return back to the facts!

3 – This is just the political self-destruction needed to move the country back toward a Democratic Congress

Voting has always been an occult practice—ritualistic in how it engages the population to pour their energy behind whichever candidates have already been selected by the ruling class.

But here’s the key: to get people to vote, they must be motivated.

From 9/11 angering Americans to vote… to the hope that Bernie and RFK gave… to the “change” Obama ran on… to MAGA that Trump 1.0 promised—there always needs to be a story strong enough to capture the population’s energy.

And this Epstein situation? It’s done just that. It’s enraged both Democrats and Republicans alike—and you can bet Democrats, especially, will show up in full force next year at the polls.

It’s all theater, folks.

4 – This takes away from all the potential good that was occurring

From MAHA to the conversation on vaccines causing autism, and more—it all seems to be washed down the drain.

The war in Ukraine is still happening, and we’re still funding it. AI is still being pushed on the population. mRNA vaccines are still on the market. Prices remain high. And now, this new drama.

It’s making MAGA and MAHA supporters scratch their heads, wondering what exactly is going on. Everything they voted for seems to have been sidelined.

Which brings us to number five.

5 – This is the reality of our world

Time after time, year after year, politicians promise change. People believe them, put their energy behind them, and—for a moment—things appear to be different. Maybe a few good executive orders, maybe a few strong words.

But ultimately? The needle doesn’t move.

Instead of banning mRNA technologies, we’re banning food dyes.

Instead of exposing the pedophile ring, we’re burying the evidence.

It’s almost as if the Democrats were still in office—just with more right-leaning language. But the results haven’t changed. Inflation is still high, tariffs are still hurting everyday Americans, and the suffering continues.

Conclusion

Since this is the reality of our world, it’s on us—the reader—to wise up to these games. We need to stop giving our energy and power to leaders who say one thing and do the opposite.

We need to take our power back.

This psychological operation is engaging. We’d best not get caught in its web.

As always, thanks for the time and attention in reading this work. Any questions or feedback, let me know in the comments below.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu.

