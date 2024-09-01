Welcome to Unorthodoxy: Your Guide to Exploring a New Perspective

Greetings, subscribers! Welcome to Unorthodoxy, your go-to platform for delving into the spiritual dimensions of our material reality.

Today, I am excited to present to you The Unorthodoxy Roadmap, a comprehensive user guide that captures the essence of all the work we do here at Unorthodoxy.

I created this guide to provide an overview of our content, offering you a clear path through the depth and breadth of our exploration and helping you fully understand what Unorthodoxy has to offer

Whether you’re joining us for the first time or have been with us from the very beginning, this guide will explain what we do at Unorthodoxy and how our diverse content can enhance your understanding and spiritual growth.

The guide is thoughtfully broken up into three different parts, each designed to guide you through various aspects of our work— from uncovering hidden truths and understanding global narratives to embracing spiritual awakening and personal transformation.

What is Unorthodoxy?

At its core, Unorthodoxy is about exploring spirituality in the context of the physical world we inhabit.

In a world dominated by politics, financial systems, and global events that we cannot control, Unorthodoxy encourages a focus on what we can control: our thoughts, feelings, actions, and ideas.

By cultivating our inner world, we can effect change in our outer world, aligning our spiritual pursuits with our daily lives.

Unorthodoxy covers a range of topics, including:

Philosophical Content : Deep dives into philosophical ideas that challenge conventional thinking.

Professional Growth : Insights on how spiritual principles can guide professional development.

Current Events : Analyzing contemporary issues from a spiritual perspective.

Theoretical Sciences and Esoteric Wisdom: Exploring the intersections of science and spirituality.

Before We Begin: A Few Housekeeping Notes

If you’ve just discovered our platform and stumbled upon this guide, we’re thrilled to have you here.

Unorthodoxy is an extension of the ideas presented in my book, An Unorthodox Truth. Available on Amazon or directly from me, this book provides an in-depth overview of the past two hundred years of human history and explores how these developments have shaped the challenges we face today.

While not required, the book is frequently referenced in our discussions, and reading it will provide valuable context, ensuring that all the concepts we explore resonate deeply.

With over 100 copies sold to date, it has proven to be a worthwhile read for many.

As you navigate this guide, you'll notice that some articles and references are archived or premium content.

Now that we’ve covered these important details, let’s dive into the rest of the Unorthodoxy Roadmap.

Part One — Where to Start Your Journey

If you’re new to the spiritual journey Unorthodoxy offers, a good place to start is by understanding the spiritual underpinnings of recent global events. The COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, provides a compelling backdrop to explore deeper spiritual truths.

Begin with the article “Why I Don’t Wear a Mask,” which delves into the ritualistic elements of mask-wearing and the broader spiritual implications of the pandemic. This article is an eye-opener to how narratives are constructed and the power they hold over public perception.

Following this, consider reading “The Power of Narratives,” which examines how our reality is shaped by stories and illusions. Understanding these concepts is crucial for anyone looking to change their personal world while being aware of the larger world around them.

Exploring Deeper Themes

Once you have a grasp of the initial topics, you’re ready to explore more profound themes that Unorthodoxy touches upon:

Viruses and Truth : The article “Why It Does Matter?” challenges conventional understanding of viruses, Fauci, and suggests alternative viewpoints. This leads naturally into the article “Lies Not Discussed Within the Truth Community,” which broadens the discussion to other areas where other alternative viewpoints might prevail, such as nuclear weapons and the solar system.

Philosophical Terms and Historical Context : Learn about ancient practices like “democide” and “menticide”—concepts that reveal how control has been maintained over populations throughout history. Articles like “The Origins of Education” provide insight into how education has been used as a propaganda tool, shaping societal views and suppressing individual thought.

Financial Warfare: Understand the spiritual and material impact of financial institutions, like the Federal Reserve, on everyday life. Articles on this topic provide strategies on how to navigate and survive economic pressures intentionally created to maintain control.

Moving Forward with Unorthodoxy

This guide serves as Part One of your journey with Unorthodoxy, helping you to break free from societal illusions and begin a path of spiritual awakening.

In subsequent parts, we’ll dive deeper into other areas of Unorthodoxy, helping you gain a fuller understanding of how spiritual insights can transform your life and perception of reality.

Thank you for embarking on this journey with us. Continue to read more for Parts Two and Three of the Unorthodoxy Road map.

Ashe!

Part Two — Unraveling Narratives and Understanding Propaganda

Welcome to Part Two of your Unorthodoxy Roadmap.

In the first part, we explored the spiritual implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, dissecting its narrative and examining the underlying motivations that may not have been immediately visible.

The takeaway is that global events have an underlying layer to them and if we can develop spiritual awareness, this allows us to perceive and interpret events in ways that align with universal truths.

Now, we delve deeper into understanding how narratives and propaganda shape our perception of reality and how this knowledge can empower us to lead more authentic lives.

Understanding False Flags and Propaganda

One of the key concepts to grasp is the idea of “false flags”—events orchestrated to deceive and manipulate public perception.

We explored this concept through events like the Trump Assasination Attempt and how such narratives are constructed to serve specific political agendas.

Articles like “False Flags and Their Purpose” and “Understanding Propaganda on the Right” provide a detailed analysis of how these events are used to manipulate public opinion.

To further grasp the mechanics of propaganda, consider reading “They Would Never Do That,” which references Bertrand Russell’s thoughts on how societies are conditioned to accept certain truths—even to the extent of believing that “snow is black.”

This article will guide you through the subtleties of how public perception is controlled, echoing themes explored by Aldous Huxley and George Orwell in their dystopian visions of the future.

The Role of Corporations and Media in Shaping Reality

Propaganda is not just a tool of governments; it is also wielded by corporations and media to sustain certain narratives that benefit the powerful.

For a deep dive into this, the articles “Who Are The Bad Guys” and “How Corporations Control You” discusses figures like Edward Bernays, who laid the groundwork for modern public relations and propaganda techniques.

Understanding his influence and the continuation of his ideas by modern corporations, such as Netflix — founded by his Grandson — provides insight into how media and entertainment shape societal values and behaviors.

Additionally, the podcast episode “MK Ultra and Its Modern Applications” offers an exclusive look into how psychological operations and propaganda techniques developed during the Cold War are still relevant today.

These insights will help you understand how much of our societal structure is built upon manipulation and control, encouraging you to question the information presented to you daily.

The Illusion of the American Dream

Moving beyond propaganda, we explore the concept of the “Comfort Cage”—the illusion of freedom within a controlled environment.

In articles like “The Comfort Cage of Our Current Plantation,” we dissect how society offers just enough freedom to maintain the illusion of the American Dream, while true autonomy remains elusive.

We analyze the role of the top corporations in the United States and how they prioritize profit over humanity, futher proving that 80% of industries today do not serive humanity, but only profits of investors.

This exploration is furthered in “Enjoying Your Enslavement,” which challenges readers to recognize how government systems are designed to maintain control, often at the expense of true human freedom and fulfillment.

Looking to the Future: Technology and Control

In our modern world, technology plays a significant role in shaping our reality.

Articles like “The Role of Neural Network Technologies” examine how technological advancements are used as tools for distraction and control, keeping individuals complacent within their “comfort cages.”

Other articles include, “The Algorithim Is Designed To Steal Your Human Essence,” or “Help — I can’t get off my Phone” point out the silent pandemic our society faces.

Understanding these dynamics is essential for anyone seeking to break free from the systems that bind us.

Finally, as we look to the future, we explore the influence of the world’s wealthiest individuals in shaping global policies and norms in “Donating to a Good Cause: How Billionaires Rule the World.”

This piece provides context for understanding the intersection of wealth, power, and control, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the forces that shape our world.

Moving Forward with Unorthodoxy

With Parts One and Two of this guide, you now have a solid foundation to understand the spiritual, psychological, and societal elements that shape our world.

In the final part of this guide, we will discuss practical steps you can take to reclaim your autonomy and create a life aligned with your true self.

Thank you for joining us on this path of discovery. Together, we are unveiling the truths hidden in plain sight and begin to live more authentic, spiritually grounded lives.

Ashe!

Part Three - Embracing Your Spiritual Journey and Manifesting Your Reality

Welcome to the final part of the Unorthodoxy user guide.

In the previous sections, we explored the influence of propaganda, the illusion of freedom within societal structures, and the significance of understanding these constructs to reclaim our personal and spiritual divine right.

Now, in this concluding section, we will focus on how to harness your spiritual power, align with your divine purpose, and begin creating the reality you desire.

Deepening Your Awareness: Beyond the Surface of Reality

Having grasped the pervasive nature of propaganda and the constructed narratives around events like 9/11 and the Holocaust, you are now ready to explore more profound spiritual truths.

Articles such as “How to Tell What’s Real in the Land of Deepfakes” and “The Holocaust Examined” challenge conventional narratives on historical events and encourage you to question reality as it is presented to you.

This section is about recognizing the power of perception in shaping our understanding of the world. Our reality is often filtered through lenses constructed by others.

To see clearly, we must look beyond these illusions and explore deeper historical and metaphysical truths. The exploration includes questioning widely accepted theories, such as the existence of dinosaurs and the theory of evolution, as discussed in my book.

By challenging these scientific and historical assumptions, you begin to see how easily ideas can be manipulated to fit certain agendas.

Embracing Esoteric and Spiritual Knowledge

Once you have unraveled some of the most significant deceptions of our time, you are ready to dive into the esoteric and spiritual philosophies that offer a different view of reality.

The “Esoteric Philosophy” series is an excellent place to start.

This three-part series explores the spiritual foundations of our world and how understanding these foundations can lead to a more profound comprehension of our current existence.

We touch on how esoteric and spirituality has been hidden from the public view and how banking and corporations secretly transformed America from the land of the free to now the enslaved run by corporations.

We discuss the importance of spiritual figures like Nikola Tesla and how embracing a spiritual life can guide us toward understanding the true nature of our world.

These teachings contrast with mainstream narratives, urging us to rediscover our spiritual roots and recognize the spiritual dimensions that underpin our physical reality.

Discovering Your Divine Purpose

A crucial part of this journey is understanding who you are spiritually and what your purpose is in this world.

As you delve into articles such as “Finding Your Purpose” and “Living Your Purpose,” you will discover that you are here to create—to manifest a reality aligned with your inner truth and divine calling.

This realization empowers you to act with intention and clarity, creating a life that reflects your highest aspirations.

Your journey is about more than just consuming information—it’s about transformation.

As you read about my personal spiritual journey and insights, such as in the “Spiritual Perspective of Reality” series, you will find guidance on how to cultivate a deep connection with your inner self, embrace your divine nature, and fulfill your unique purpose.

Practical Steps to Manifesting Your Reality

Understanding spiritual principles is only the beginning; applying them to your daily life is where true transformation occurs.

Articles like “The Power of Projects” and “Daily Routines for Spiritual Growth” provide practical advice on incorporating spiritual practices into your everyday life.

By creating routines that support your spiritual development, you reinforce the alignment between your inner world and the outer actions you take.

We also explore concepts like “The Reality of Magic,” drawing on the work of Carl Jung and others to explain how our inner world, shaped by thoughts and intentions, manifests in our physical reality.

This understanding is pivotal in learning how to shape your life consciously and purposefully.

Moving Forward: Building a Community of Awakening Souls

As you conclude this guide, you are now equipped with the knowledge and tools to navigate your spiritual journey with greater awareness and intentionality.

But this is not the end—it is the beginning of a deeper, more meaningful exploration of self and reality.

The goal of Unorthodoxy is not only to provide you with information but to build a community of like-minded individuals committed to personal growth and spiritual awakening.

The idea is that as we are aware of what is happening in the outside world, we stay focused on changing our internal world. This change is reflective in our external world as our lives with ourselves and families physically improve.

As we continue to unveil the illusions of our world and explore the deeper truths, we invite you to join the conversation, share your insights, and collaborate on creating a reality that reflects our shared vision of peace, freedom, and spiritual fulfillment.

What’s Next?

Looking ahead, we will continue to explore new dimensions of spirituality and reality through upcoming articles, podcasts, and exclusive content. Stay connected with us, participate in discussions, and contribute to the ongoing dialogue about our collective journey toward enlightenment and empowerment.

Thank you for being part of this transformative journey with Unorthodoxy. We look forward to walking this path together and uncovering the limitless potential within each of us.

Welcome once again, and may your journey be filled with insight, growth, and divine inspiration.

Ashe!

Yours Truly,

Franklin O’Kanu — The Alckemic Pharmacist

P.S. There's an incredible amount of content to explore here! I promise that if you take the time to read, listen, and engage with the spiritual perspectives we offer, your world will change.

