Misinformation, Media Narratives, and FEMA's Failures
How Climate Warfare Shapes Our Understanding of Natural Disasters
  
Franklin O'Kanu
Hurricane Helene Was Climate Warfare. Now What?
Where Do We Go from Here, Knowing Our Government Unleashes Disasters on Its Own People?
  
Franklin O'Kanu
Blocking People Is Weakening Your Personal Growth—Here’s Why
How Avoiding Disagreement is Keeping You Stuck in Your Comfort Zone
  
Franklin O'Kanu
5 Things I've Learned From the Vice President Debate Highlights
JD Vance, man, that's a bad man! Opening Comments for Paying Subscribers Only
  
Franklin O'Kanu
Wow, Everything We Know About Democracy Is A Lie
As Paul Said, "We wrestle against the rulers of darkness of this world."
  
Franklin O'Kanu
The Power of the Prompt
How Understanding the Forces That Push Us Leads to Freedom
  
Franklin O'Kanu
September 2024

To My Paid Subscribers, Thank You!
I Value Your Input on This Upcoming Piece
  
Franklin O'Kanu
How the Democrats Are Destroying Society
The Left's Influence on Media and Social Programming is Reshaping America's Core Values
  
Franklin O'Kanu
The Reality of Programming
How MKUltra Techniques, Drugs, and Exposure Are Creating a New Species of Humans
  
Franklin O'Kanu
Climbing the Corporate Ladder
A Miraculous Journey and Our Forgotten Divinity
  
Franklin O'Kanu
Christianity, Gnosticism, and Why I’m Fed Up
"I was raised Christian. I adore the faith. It helped me, and it shaped me into the man I am today."
  
Franklin O'Kanu
Is Substack Still the Platform for Freedom?
Or Has It Changed to Fit More Liberal Agendas?
  
Franklin O'Kanu
