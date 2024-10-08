Subscribe
Misinformation, Media Narratives, and FEMA's Failures
How Climate Warfare Shapes Our Understanding of Natural Disasters
15 hrs ago
Franklin O'Kanu
Hurricane Helene Was Climate Warfare. Now What?
Where Do We Go from Here, Knowing Our Government Unleashes Disasters on Its Own People?
Oct 6
Franklin O'Kanu
Blocking People Is Weakening Your Personal Growth—Here’s Why
How Avoiding Disagreement is Keeping You Stuck in Your Comfort Zone
Oct 5
Franklin O'Kanu
5 Things I've Learned From the Vice President Debate Highlights
JD Vance, man, that's a bad man! Opening Comments for Paying Subscribers Only
Oct 2
Franklin O'Kanu
Wow, Everything We Know About Democracy Is A Lie
As Paul Said, "We wrestle against the rulers of darkness of this world."
Oct 2
Franklin O'Kanu
The Power of the Prompt
How Understanding the Forces That Push Us Leads to Freedom
Oct 1
Franklin O'Kanu
September 2024
To My Paid Subscribers, Thank You!
I Value Your Input on This Upcoming Piece
Sep 30
Franklin O'Kanu
How the Democrats Are Destroying Society
The Left's Influence on Media and Social Programming is Reshaping America's Core Values
Sep 28
Franklin O'Kanu
The Reality of Programming
How MKUltra Techniques, Drugs, and Exposure Are Creating a New Species of Humans
Sep 26
Franklin O'Kanu
Climbing the Corporate Ladder
A Miraculous Journey and Our Forgotten Divinity
Sep 24
Franklin O'Kanu
Christianity, Gnosticism, and Why I’m Fed Up
"I was raised Christian. I adore the faith. It helped me, and it shaped me into the man I am today."
Sep 22
Franklin O'Kanu
Is Substack Still the Platform for Freedom?
Or Has It Changed to Fit More Liberal Agendas?
Sep 21
Franklin O'Kanu
