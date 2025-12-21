The Watery Web

In this podcast, you’ll discover:

The connection between the physical ether and digital internet — How the reality of the aether can tap into the physical translation we see on the internet

The watery reality we swim in — Understanding the medium we exist in as something that carries not just information, but thought itself—and how subtle shifts create massive ripples

Synchronicity as evidence of the mechanic — A real-time example of how two people, tuned to similar frequencies, received the same thought independently before any digital exchange occurred

What we’re actually swimming in — The question that changes everything: once you recognize the medium, you start to recognize what you’re putting into it—and what you’re pulling out

A note before we begin: This article and podcast are based on a voice note I recorded back in October, during my morning walk, right after the government shutdown ended, and Jamaica was hit by the hurricane. What you’re about to read is a condensed, fortified version of that recording.

The full podcast contains the unedited journey and insights, the thought arriving in real-time, the moment I checked my phone and saw Fugoria’s post, the realization clicking into place. If you want the complete experience, become a paid subscriber to access the podcast archive.

Here’s a topic I’m always looking to explore.

Aether. Ethernet. Internet. This watery reality we swim through daily.

I’ve held this idea for quite some time now. I know the internet is bad. Social media is bad. It pulls you into a whirlpool of information and takes you down rabbit holes. I totally get all that.

However, I also want to acknowledge that there’s some good in it. I’ll go on the internet and see an idea, something that sparks something within me.

One example that comes to mind is the post “The Algorithm That Has Stolen Your Essence,” which came from Instagram. There are plenty of others I’ve encountered the same way. An image appears, a phrase lands, and suddenly, that sparks an idea.

Now, as I speak this morning, Jamaica is going through a Category 5 hurricane. It’s been a very quiet hurricane season, one that was supposed to be the craziest on record. But now there’s a Cat 5 that came out of nowhere and is hammering Jamaica.

I had a thought. A thought that arrived on its own, unprompted.

“What if... what if HAARP and everything got turned back on? Just in time for hurricane season. Smash Jamaica. And so on.”

That was a thought I had within myself. I had it while on my walk this morning. I hadn’t looked at any social media yet. It was just a thought, rising from somewhere.

And again, we exist in this watery environment. We can make subtle changes within it. We can make huge changes with subtle shifts.

So that’s just a thought. My body moving through the water everywhere.

That being said, I then went on my phone this morning. Sometimes I don’t go on my phone because I don’t like to—but I checked it today. And what do I see?

A post:

“What if Jamaica is a HAARP attack?”

Posted 27 minutes ago by someone I recently followed—I believe his name is Fugoria.

It’s like... okay. The ether speaking to us.

It spoke to him. He posted it. And then I essentially had that same thought—independently, on my walk, before ever opening my phone.

And because our algorithms are now mixed, because we follow similar threads, we were able to see this synchronicity play out.

This (experience) is what I wanted to discuss.

Because now you almost have the aether—this medium—that is speaking to me. I’m receiving thoughts. I’m putting thoughts out into it. And who else is listening? Who knows what he’s going through that led him to put that same idea to paper at nearly the same moment?

That whole synchronicity piece.

I think there’s a mechanicism here. And we just have to explore that mechanicism to learn about it.

More to come on this topic.

As always, thank you all for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

