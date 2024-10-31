“The more you participate, the more you reinforce the system that limits you.”

Politics attempting to enter the Church

Introduction

A new study found that 104 million Americans of faith will not vote in this year’s 2024 Trump versus Harris election.

The survey defined “people of faith” as either someone who described themselves as “a person of religious faith” or as someone who is associated with some recognized religious faith (such as Christianity, Judaism, Mormonism, Islam, etc.)

Of those 104 million people of faith, 41 million are Christians who have stated they will not be voting.

Of these 41 million, 32 million are regular churchgoers who will not participate in the election.

This study was released on October 7, 2024, by Dr. George Barna at Arizona Christian University.

I came across this information yesterday, thanks to a video from WhatDoYouMeme that popped up randomly on YouTube. This study was eye-opening, surprising, and very pleasing to hear.

It shows that people are engaging in a deeper experience with their faith, which I love to see. Below are my thoughts on this study and what it represents as we move forward in our reality.

Number One: People are finally waking up to the reality that they don’t have to vote.

For far too long, there’s been a belief that everyone must choose a leader and that they’re obligated to pick someone to represent them. But the truth is, you don’t. You don’t have to pick the lesser of two evils.

This revelation is one of the core messages I’ve been shouting from the rooftops for years: you do not have to participate in a rigged game. You always have the power to say no.

When given two options that don’t serve you, you have the right to flip the table and refuse to play. It’s encouraging to see more and more people recognizing this and stepping away from a system that doesn’t align with them.

I’ve written about this in multiple articles:

Voting is nothing more than an exercise in population control. The more you participate, the more you reinforce the system that limits you. So, hearing that people are now actively choosing not to vote—that they’re done picking leaders in a game they never agreed to—is inspiring.

Here are the main reasons from the study that people of faith are choosing not to vote:

68% lack interest in politics and elections. Many people are disillusioned with the entire political process and simply don’t find it relevant to their lives anymore. 57% dislike all major candidates. They don’t feel represented by the choices available and reject the idea of settling for candidates they don’t trust or respect. 55% feel none of the candidates reflect their most important views. This growing disconnect has left many feeling unheard and unrepresented. 52% believe their vote will not make a difference. They see voting as a symbolic gesture rather than an action with real impact, leading them to abstain. 48% think the election results will be manipulated. A significant portion of people simply don’t trust the integrity of the system or believe it’s free from outside influences.

Seeing so many people realize, “I don’t have to play in a rigged game” is refreshing. You don’t have to vote, and millions around the country are realizing this truth in a myriad of fallacies being thrust on them.

Number two: People are no longer turning to the church or their pastors for guidance—they’re looking within.

This phenomenon is the most beautiful shift I’ve seen. People are moving away from the old model, where the church acted as the intermediary, and instead, they’re going directly to the divine, asking, “What should I do?”

The video highlighted that many pastors are staying out of the political fray while others, especially on social media, try to use the church to sway people toward voting. This emphasis on political power over spiritual power is telling.

It doesn’t align with true spiritual practice and is more representative of an entity that craves power and uses religion to obtain that power. [See my podcast on the Roman Empire never went away.]

There’s an effort to use faith as a tool for political gain, yet when you study the word and truly connect with the spirit, you realize you’re not here to cast a vote. You’re here to live your life with integrity, with your conscience guiding you above any political agendas.

It’s incredible to see that 104 million people are beginning to prioritize their conscience over the political pressures of this world. They’re looking to the word for themselves, seeking answers on what they should do, and realizing that choosing a lesser evil isn’t the answer.

This realization is the same conviction I held firm on when I had to stand against COVID mandates at my organization. My faith won’t let me compromise on something I know to be wrong, and too many people justify “lesser evil” choices that betray their values. [See my article on How I Used Religious Freedom to Beat the Mandates.]

But now, 104 million are choosing not to sacrifice their faith for political games!

This specific reason is personal to me because it was politics that first made me open my eyes to the world.

I remember back in 2008, sitting in church as my pastor made a biblical case for supporting Romney, saying it was better to support a Mormon than a Muslim, referring to Obama.

I remember thinking: not only do I disagree with that, but wouldn’t God want us to support someone like Ron Paul, someone who is truly trying to change the corrupt system?

That election opened my eyes to how religion and Christianity can be manipulated to guide the masses toward specific candidates. Sixteen years ago, that experience planted the seed of questioning the illusion of voting and our world, and it’s powerful to see that same awakening now happening for 104 million others.

Key Takeaways from This Study

The key takeaway here is discernment. This skill is what I emphasize in all my work: spiritual discernment to go against the grain, to challenge authority figures, whether pastors or political leaders and to seek truth for yourself.

Discernment is essential.

Ultimately, you are the soul on this journey. It’s your responsibility to decide where you walk in life, not to follow blindly or be led by others. This journey is a relationship between you and your divine, your God.

It’s a blessing to see 104 million people of faith beginning to realize this, creating a deeper, more profound, intimate spiritual journey within our reality.

Another encouraging sign is that people are questioning why they’re voting.

When we make choices based on fear or negative energy, i.e., voting for candidate A only to avoid candidate B, what are we truly supporting? When it comes to practicing our faith, our focus should be on spiritual and individual values, not political power.

WhatDoYouMeme made a strong point that hard times strengthen our spiritual faith. I couldn’t agree more. Today, we often blur the lines between comfort and spirituality, which politicians have learned to exploit.

WhatDoYouMeme has a powerful video showing Obama advising Democrats to bring religion into their messaging to compete with Republicans.

However, for the first time in a long time, it’s inspiring to see people making decisions based on their spiritual path rather than just political persuasion.

Conclusion

To close, as I shared in my article The Tide is Turning, in 2020, people were beginning to wake up to the deeper realities of this world. People were no longer just following the conventional narrative; they were questioning, searching, and realizing that the system might not serve them as they once believed.

Before the pandemic and lockdown occurred, only 55% of the population actively participated in voting. I argue that a collective event was needed to ramp up voting numbers, and the pandemic, plus the “bad man Trump” narrative, worked together to heighten emotions and surge voting participation up to 61%.

However, with the pandemic over and the fallacies from the pandemic being exposed, such as:

People are waking up again.

According to Dr. Barna’s study, we may see voter turnout hover around that same 55% this year, signifying a shift in the collective. Again, people are starting to see beyond those illusions of fear and worry and choosing to disengage from a system that doesn’t represent them.

Imagine the impact if voter turnout fell below 50%. It would be a pivotal moment in history — a sign that the majority no longer buys into the illusion, and I sincerely hope this is the case.

A turnout below 50% would mean millions across the country, the majority, are opting out of a game they never agreed to, choosing instead to follow something deeper, more profound: a conviction within themselves, a guiding force that says this path isn’t theirs.

Though they may be stepping into the unknown, unsure of what lies ahead, they’re grounded in their faith and spiritual practice. And in this grand stage of life, I, for one, am encouraged to see this tide turning.



















Thank you for your time and attention to this article. Please share it with others who may benefit from these perspectives. There’s a movement of awakening underway, and we are on the brink of something truly transformative as more people begin to prioritize personal sovereignty and spiritual truth.

Let’s be great, and let’s keep turning the tide.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

