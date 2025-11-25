The “Wave Spectrum:

The inversion pattern of scientism - How modern science strips spiritual essence from truth, gives us technology, and blinds us to the greater reality we operate within

Why Wi-Fi proves the ether exists - Maxwell built electromagnetic theory assuming a universal medium, Einstein erased it, yet all technology still runs on aether-based equations

The spiritual dimension they removed - The electromagnetic spectrum extends beyond technology frequencies—your thoughts and heart operate on higher bands of the same medium

The pattern of systematic erasure - From Maxwell/Tesla to Kepler/Brahe, how truth gets inherited, inverted, and stripped while keeping just enough to pass the sniff test

Why understanding the ether means understanding your power - And why 200 years of scientism keeps you on lower frequencies, disconnected from higher consciousness

Introduction

The funny thing about science—or should I say scientism—is that it takes what is true, inverts it, removes the essence, and then preaches this false narrative as if it’s gospel and truth.

Due to the immense resources funneled into this thing called scientism, we now build societies and realities off the grand conjectures of individuals who want to create the world in their image.

This has been evidenced by the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers—every single modern scientific theory you may know of has been influenced by money and power, not true scientific discovery.

As I continue my reflection on the aether and the immense realization it holds, a couple of quick thoughts come to mind.

The Electromagnetic Spectrum and the Missing Medium

I’m currently discovering and learning about the electromagnetic frequency wave spectrum—the foundation on which all things operate.

For example, we have Wi-Fi, we have radio waves, we have cell phones. Science will tell us there is no such thing as an aether. But then science will also tell us about the Higgs field or other phenomena they simply conjure up—everything except the actual concept of the aether.

But here’s the thing: let’s examine the phenomenon of Wi-Fi and X-rays. These waves, especially Wi-Fi, are waves we interact with constantly. These are electromagnetic frequency waves, and they operate on the lower spectrum or lower bandwidth of this whole wave spectrum.

Here’s the key question: who told us about this electromagnetic spectrum?

James Clerk Maxwell. Maxwell built the foundation for electromagnetism. Based on his equations, we now have our world—along with others like Nikola Tesla.

But here’s what Maxwell, Tesla, and a slew of others all said: “Hey, listen—there is no such thing as emptiness, no nothingness. There’s this aether through which frequencies and waves must travel.” It’s that simple.

And so what happens? We have the foundation to build Wi-Fi and many other technologies from this.

The Spiritual Aspect They Removed

But there’s also a deeply esoteric aspect to the aether—a spiritual dimension where your thoughts travel through this medium, where your heart creates an electromagnetic field.

These parts—the ones that tie into the foundation for building electromagnetic technologies—were removed, thanks to the greatest charlatan of all time: Albert Einstein.

So you take the foundation of the science of reality, this aether, and you remove everything that speaks to a higher divinity, a higher source, that we are much more than just mere flesh. You remove all that spiritual aspect, give us just the bare bones to make technology work, build technologies off it, blind our eyes to the greater importance, and call it a day.

This is the pattern of modern-day scientism, the cult of scientism. And it happens everywhere, once you start to look.

The Pattern Repeats Throughout History

Take our modern view of the solar system. One of the first astronomers to give us this system was Johannes Kepler.

Who was his mentor? Tycho Brahe. And Tycho Brahe did not believe in the heliocentric model. If anything, Brahe believed in the geocentric model—the Earth was the center, and everything revolved around it, fitting into the model of the firmament and various ancient cultures that understood how to work with the Earth versus our modern world that pillages from it.

And just as we see how Maxwell and Tesla’s work was taken, built upon, and stripped of its essence, we see Kepler do the exact same thing with Tycho Brahe, who happened to have a mysterious death. Who else was going to inherit his work but Johannes Kepler, who then builds the foundation for our modern, quote-unquote, solar system?

We see it everywhere. Scientism takes something, destroys the essence of it, introduces new elements—and because it’s built on the foundation of truth, it passes a lot of sniff tests. But when you truly examine it, it’s nothing but bare bones.

Author’s Note: Since this article exposes how scientism inverted Maxwell’s work and erased the ether, I had AI verify every historical claim. The fact-check is in the footnotes.

Why This Matters Now

This is what we must be mindful of as we learn and navigate our world, because our world is a very new world. Our current world is only 200 years old, and it’s built on this false doctrine of scientism.

I’ve talked about this in so many of my works—from “The Power of Belief” to “The Tenets of Scientism.” When we understand that nothing is beyond scrutiny at this point, that everything should be scrutinized because of the greed and deception that built our modern world—when we understand that, the wonders and the truth of this reality begin to make themselves aware to us.

We are spiritual beings. That is what makes us human. And we interact with the spiritual in every single act we take—every thought we think, every word we speak, every action we complete.

This is the great journey of life that we’ve been called to live, individually and as a society. And when we start tapping into this as a society, we really can—we truly can—change the world.

Takeaways

Every Wi-Fi signal, every radio transmission, every phone call—all of them operate using Maxwell’s equations, which were originally formulated on the assumption that electromagnetic waves were vibrations of the aether.

In other words: modern technology is built on aether physics, even if the word “aether” has been erased from the textbooks.

They took the foundation of reality, removed the spiritual dimension that connected us to higher consciousness, gave us just enough to build technology—and called it progress.

Once you see the pattern, you can’t unsee it.

Next Steps

Reclaim thinking as your primary spiritual practice. Not random thoughts—devoted time to actively process, reflect, and tap into the higher frequencies. Start with the three-to-one ratio: for every 10 minutes on your phone, give 30 minutes to real thinking. Track it.

Apply the inversion lens to everything you were taught as “settled science.” If they inverted electromagnetic theory to remove spirit from physics, what else did they invert? Start with the foundations: cosmology, medicine, history, and religion. Question it all. The truth reveals itself when you stop accepting the bare bones.

The aether is real. Our thoughts travel through it. Our hearts generate an electromagnetic field within it and around us. This is the physics they don’t want you to understand.

Because a society that understands the aether is a society that understands its own power.

As always, thank you for the time and the attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe

Franklin O’Kanu

