Last week, a study from Denmark showed that the longer someone is on an antidepressant, the higher chance they have of suffering from sudden cardiac death.

From the study, we read:

Exposure time to antidepressants in adults is associated with a higher risk for sudden cardiac death (SCD), according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the European Heart Rhythm Association, held from March 30 to April 1 in Vienna. The researchers identified 6,002 cases of SCD among 45,701 deaths. Among 643,999 adults exposed to antidepressant medication in the previous year, there were 1981 cases of SCD. Compared with the general population, the incidence rate of SCD was significantly higher in the antidepressant-exposed group. When adjusting for age, sex, and comorbidities, the group exposed to antidepressants for 1 to 5 years had a 56% higher risk for SCD, while those exposed to antidepressants for 6 or more years had a 2.2-fold higher risk. For individuals aged 30 to 39 years, those with 1 to 5 years of antidepressant exposure were about 3 times more likely to have SCD. Those aged 50 to 59 years had 2 times greater risk, and those aged 70 to 79 years had an 83% increased risk.

First and foremost, when I read this, it made no sense.

It was a whole bunch of scientific jargon thrown together, so I decided to break it down—piece by piece—and rewrite it to really understand what’s occurring here.

The key here is the entire population of Denmark, which is about 5.53 million. Now that we have this figure, we can fully interpret this study.

But this isn’t just about side effects. It’s the result of a century-long campaign to reduce the human being to a brain, the brain to a faulty machine, and healing to a pill.

Rockefeller rewrote medicine. Freud rebranded electrical disruption as “anxiety.” And psychiatry turned soul distress into chemical imbalance.

This article exposes the roots of that deception—and calls for a complete rethinking of the mind as etheric, energetic, and beyond pharmaceutical control.

What the Numbers Actually Say

In 2010—before the pandemic and the mRNA vaccines—Denmark had a total population of approximately 5.53 million people. That year, 45,701 people died, and 6,002 of those deaths were classified as sudden cardiac death (SCD).

Now zoom in on a specific group: 643,999 adults—about 11.6% of the population—had been prescribed antidepressants in the previous year. Of those individuals, 1,981 died from sudden cardiac death.

Although the study doesn’t explicitly state it, we have no choice but to presume that the 1,981 sudden cardiac deaths in antidepressant users were almost certainly a subset of the 6,002 total SCDs recorded that year.

Table of Deaths in Denmark

Even though antidepressant users made up just over 1 in 10 Danes, they accounted for 1 in 3 sudden cardiac deaths.

And after adjusting for age, sex, and existing health conditions, the risk didn’t go away. It got worse. Antidepressant users were:

56% more likely to die of SCD after 1–5 years of use

2.2x more likely after 6 or more years

And in younger adults, the risk spiked even higher — with those in their 30s experiencing a 3x greater risk of sudden cardiac death

So why are we doing this? Why are we giving petroleum-based chemicals for people’s psychiatric problems—especially when the documented cardiac side effects of many antidepressants include prolonged QT intervals, electrolyte disruption, and autonomic imbalance?

To fully understand this, let’s go back to the beginning of our history of modern medicine.

Oil, Psychiatry, and Control

“These drugs don’t just alter mood—they affect electrical signaling throughout the entire body, including the heart.”

In my book, An Unorthodox Truth, I devote much time to our mental and non-physical reality. I walk through from start to finish how our mental reality has undergone changes throughout the centuries.

First, we have the beginning of the book, where my excerpt on electricity shows how we flooded humanity with the natural piece of creation. [Read The Invisible Rainbow]

Then, around this time, I show how Sigmund Freud comes on the scene and explains that what we’re experiencing is “anxiety” instead of the effects of electricity. [Read Our Mental Reality]

But right in the middle of these is J. D. Rockefeller, who was the richest man in the world at the time.

If you listened to my most recent podcast, Remember What They Want Us To Forget, I mention how it’s one thing when people have money to influence the world, but when they have money—and delve into the occult part of the world—we should pay attention.

Initial studies show Rockefeller only had the money to influence the world—unlike the Rothschilds with the esoteric piece. (Please correct me if I’m incorrect, as I’d love more information here).

Rockefeller—after realizing from Louis Pasteur’s work that he could control the narrative on oil and make it scarce, when in fact, it’s the second most abundant liquid on the planet—realizes that he could make even more money with this product.

He employs Simon Flexner, whose brother, Abraham Flexner, gives us The Flexner Report. From my excerpt, we read:

Natural and alternative medicine were dismissed as quackery, with an emphasis placed on drug-based allopathic medicine and costly medical procedures.

Hence we have our modern-day drugs. Petrochemicals derived from Rockefeller’s petroleum.

Fortunately, with information readily available at our fingertips, we can see the history of our modern-day “healthcare” and realize its origin: money.

But now that we know this, how can we treat our mental health?

Your Mind Is Not in Your Head—It’s in the Ether

To do this, we need to discard everything we know about mental health and relearn what has been hidden—especially that which is grounded in logic and rationality.

For one, in my series “How to Train Your Mind, Part One and Part Two,” I argue that this medium, which we call “our mind,” doesn’t exist in our head—but is this etheric, plasmodial field around our body. [Read How Albert Einstein Made Us Forget About The Ether]

One of our subscribers, Sean S. , provided an article to show how individuals missing parts of their brain function normally—and at times—better than the average individual. We need to start looking at our minds in a different light.

Second—and I just now realized this—my concept of this field existing outside of our body lines up perfectly with the philosopher Rudolf Steiner’s work on The Four Bodies. My concept of the mind seems to align with the etheric body, which works the closest to our physical body.

Third, I talk about archetypes—these ideas from beyond that grip our minds and bodies—for us to act on. A perfect example could be this recent work on autism, which gripped me to write it. This phenomenon works with our astral body.

Fourth, we’ve talked about how, in order for us to “think” the best, we do not need to use our heads but rather our stomachs, as these contain “the seat of our soul”—the point of the highest body, the spirit body.

All of these phenomena do exist, and everyone reading these words can attest to the reality of this process. Unfortunately, we think this is all in our heads.

So, if something is incorrect, we go to a “physician” or, better yet, a “psychiatrist” and receive a drug to cure our condition. It’s the same with autism—confusing psychiatric conditions for physiological ones and vice versa.

The

did a great series on

, and as I mentioned in a previous article, the DSM—the bible of psychiatry—came about with a couple of people in a room deciding what should count as a condition.

In fact, it was determined that a certain characteristic should not be considered a mental health condition because one of the individuals had that certain quirk.

This is the science they want us to trust.

Reclaiming the Mind, the Body, and the Field Beyond

To close, we need to start rethinking everything that we know.

When the orthodox does not make sense, we turn to the unorthodox—and that’s what we’re doing here with Unorthodoxy.

As long as what we’re discovering is built on truth and logic, we have a guiding post to walk the unknown. With truth and love leading us, we’ll be sure to reach the reality of our reality.

As always, thank you for your time in reading these thoughts. As always, have a great and wonderful day.

Till next time.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

